Prescribed Fire Pile Burns In East Verde Estates Wednesday

Payson Fire Department firefighters will be burning collected debris piles on January 11, in cooperation with the East Verde Park Homeowners Association, East Verde Park Fire Board and the East Verde Park Firewise Committee.

Weather conditions permitting, fire specialists will conduct pile burns in an acre burn area between the first and second river crossings.

The burn will last one day and smoke from the burn could impact the East Verde Park, Payson, Pine Strawberry, and Flowing Springs communities. Smoke will linger in the area thru the following week.

Residents and visitors to the area can expect to see and smell moderate smoke during burning operations.

Fire specialists will terminate ignitions by 4 p.m. on January 11 to minimize the impact of smoke.

Signs will be posted on roads likely to be affected by smoke. Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down for the safety of the public and firefighters in the area of Mileposts 257-260 on SR 87 especially during evening hours when smoke will settle in the valley and limit visibility.

Prescribed fire treatments are always dependent on conditions such as wind speed and direction, temperature, relative humidity, fuel moisture content, and other variables.

Prescribed fire gives land managers the important option of treating areas with fire under favorable conditions, which helps to protect the natural and cultural resources, while decreasing danger to the public and firefighters.

The growth, rate of spread, and smoke from a prescribed fire treatment is closely monitored. Aggressive suppression actions are taken if the fire displays behavior that does not meet resource management objectives.