Worthwhile Endeavor

As of Monday, January 9, 2017

Editor:

Well, another beautiful and successful Christmas season has passed.

We want to thank Alexis Bechman for her fine story to help promote our annual request for donations to benefit the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank.

As usual, the community responded generously while enjoying the Christmas lights.

This is always a very rewarding experience for us and we thank all of you for opening your hearts to help our local brothers and sisters.

We want to give a special thank you to the carolers who not only filled the night with music, but also filled the donation box! What a treat! These are the things that make it all worthwhile.

Again, many thanks to all of you and have a blessed and happy new year.

Rick and Marlene Kubiak

