Ambulance Ambiguity

Hellsgate Fire Department’s drive to provide regional ambulance service raises more medical issues than a tropical parasite.

We certainly understand the impulse to offer that service.

These days, more than 80 percent of emergency calls to the fire department involve medical problems. The two or three firefighters that hop on the costly fire engine generally include at least one — maybe two paramedics. They arrive on scene, deal with the medical emergency and get the patient ready for the arrival of the ambulance.

The private ambulance usually arrives some minutes after the fire truck, sometimes 15 or 20 minutes. Then the ambulance takes the patient to the hospital — and bills the insurance plan $1,000 or so. If the ambulance travels a long way between hospitals — it can cost far more.

So why shouldn’t the fire department reap that revenue —since they have to send those expensive paramedics anyway?

Sounds like a simple question — but it’s actually pretty complicated.

For starters, it’s not entirely clear that a fire department will turn a profit by adding ambulance services to its list. Departments like Hellsgate have been thrown into crisis by the effect falling property values have had on their budgets. So they’re obviously eager for financial rescue. But suppose ambulance service turns into a budget stone instead of a fiscal life ring tossed to a drowning man?

But set that issue aside for a moment.

Do we really want government to compete with a private business — when that private business seems to be doing its job well enough? Shouldn’t we favor private enterprise on principle — unless public safety comes into play?

Of course, there’s the key point. Clearly, we should favor fire department ambulance service if it saves lives — and benefits the taxpayers. But will it?

We haven’t yet seen evidence to support the claim.

Moreover, given the cost of firefighter pensions and benefits, taxpayers could end up with a much bigger bill than they expect.

We know fire departments now mostly answer medical calls, at a cost to the taxpayers of about $200 per capita in Payson. Does that make sense? Could we handle most of those calls more efficiently — and effectively — with a different system? Or are we getting a good deal by having a paramedic and his buddies five minutes away in the middle of the night?

We hope we get some clear answers to those questions before Hellsgate gets its certificate of need.