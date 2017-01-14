Classic Car In Accident Wednesday

Photo by Alexis Bechman. |

By Alexis Bechman

As of Friday, January 13, 2017

The front end of a white 1959 Studebaker exiting the Burger King parking lot Wednesday, Jan. 11, was smashed in an accident involving a semi truck. The Studebaker was having mechanical issues and the driver was not able to come to a stop while exiting the parking lot. A passing semi clipped the front end. No one was injured. The driver of the Studebaker was cited for failure to yield.

