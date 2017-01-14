Community Almanac Friday, January 13, 2017

Community Breakfast

Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church will hold it’s monthly Community Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13. There is never a charge for the traditional American breakfast with eggs, coffee, hash browns, sausage, finished with biscuits and gravy.

Book Blitz at the library

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is hosting a series of area authors in a program it is calling Book Blitz at the Payson Public Library.

The library’s guest authors through the rest of January are: Carole Mathewson, “World War II on the Home Front,” 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13; Buckshot Dot, “Arizona HerStory,” 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18; Marsha Ward, “The Owen Family Saga,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25; and AnnaMarie Eveland, “At First Glance,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Book Blitz presentations are free and open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 928-474-9260.

Free Genealogy Workshop

The Mogollon Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is presenting a free Genealogy Workshop at the Payson Public Library Community Room from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 14 for all interested community members.

Presenters will include Kathy Farrell, Renee Durfee and Val Sullivan, all Honorary Regents of the Chapter and experienced in genealogical research techniques. The scope of the workshop will include filling out pedigree charts, citing sources and discussing helpful websites. Application forms will be available for those who think they may be eligible to join either the Daughters or the Sons of the American Revolution.

For those wishing hands-on experience, DAR has reserved the Family History Center Computer Lab at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 913 S. Ponderosa Street. Participants will be able to sign up for a 1-hour session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and have individual help with their family tree research. It is suggested that, if possible, you bring your pedigree chart filled out to the extent you can and also bring a thumb drive to save important files you discover.

Learn about the work of Precinct Committeemen

A Precinct Committeeman (PC) is the first level of elected officials in a county or legislative district, but every bit as important as any other elected official. Each PC represents about 125 registered voters of their political party, in their neighborhoods.

The Gila County Republican Party is looking to enlist about 60 more PCs to serve the county by helping to get the word out about candidates (during election years) and legislative bills and issues during the annual Arizona legislative sessions. The Gila County Republican Party invites everyone interested to attend at meeting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, so they can get to know about PCs and learn about they do. For more info call 928-951-6774.

Calling all artists

The Payson Art League invites all artists to participate in their annual Open Studio Tour.

Artists open their studios to the public to show and sell their work. This is a wonderful opportunity to interact with each other. Artists demonstrate how they produce art in different mediums and techniques. Visitors are able to ask questions and see art as a creative process. Studios are located in various locations in Payson and Pine.

The tour dates are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 5, 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline for applications is March 1, 2017. Please contact Sally Myers for applications and more information at 928-472-8651 or email paysonartleague@gmail.com.

Free Country Western dance lessons

Free Country Western dance lessons with Lynn and John Pajerski at the Ox Bow Saloon are offered from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14. Come learn the Arizona 2-step, triple time, country waltz and line dances then practice to music by Patricia and The Barn Raisers. Singles and couples welcome. Please bring a canned good or not-perishable item for donation to The Deacon’s Pantry Food Bank. For questions, call 480-734-1647.

Regular events at library

Regularly scheduled events at the library include:

• Preschooler Storytime, for those 2 to 5 years — every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

• Hablemos Ingles/Let’s Speak Spanish — Conversational Spanish practice — every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Color Me Blissful — Adult Coloring Hour for Relaxation — every Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Baby Storytime, for those 0 to 23 months — every Thursday, 10:30 a.m.

Lego Family Fun kickoff at the library is Jan. 21

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., will have a Lego Family Fun kickoff event from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 with the movie “Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles.”

Each family that joins us for this event will receive a Lego Star Wars Mad Libs Booklet while supplies last.

Lego Family Fun is going to be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the third Saturday of the month.

Win a custom wind chime

The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library is holding a raffle for a custom-made wind chime crafted by Paul Paul of Strawberry. Tickets are six for $5 or 15 for $10. The drawing takes place at 2 p.m., Friday, April 14 at the library, 6124 N. Randall Place, Pine. Call 928-476-3678 for details.