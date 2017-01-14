Get Your Pet Vaccinated For Rabies

Health Department warns of rabies dangers

Gila County Health & Emergency Management is once again urging residents to vaccinate their dogs against rabies.

The $7–25 rabies shot protects pets from a viral disease with a nearly 100 percent fatal rate for both pets and humans without treatment. In rural areas such as Gila County, domestic animals have a substantial risk of contracting rabies — even if confined to private yard areas.

Raccoons, skunks, bats, coyotes, javelina and other wild animals carrying rabies can bite and infect pets. These pets can then bring the disease to the home and put children and other family members at risk. In addition, the law requires rabies vaccinations for all dogs.

Arizona law further calls for the quarantine of any dog found to exhibit rabies symptoms. While vaccinated dogs can receive a low-cost booster and be confined to the home, any unvaccinated dog must be held for 120 days at an approved veterinarian or animal shelter. This can cost the owner $2,000, including shots and fee.

Dogs must receive their first rabies vaccine within three months of birth (four months if miniature). A second rabies shot must be given within one year of the first, with additional booster shots every one or three years thereafter. Owners who fail to keep the vaccine up to date face a possible $2,000 fine.

Get a vaccine at any licensed veterinarian or through one of the county’s low-cost rabies clinics. For more information about rabies or a schedule of upcoming clinics, call Gila County Animal Care & Control at 928-425-5882.