Gov. Ducey Stresses Education

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made increased education funding his top priority in his recent state of the state speech.

Easier said than done.

The Governor spent most of his address talking about ideas to improve education in the worst-funded school system in the nation – barely mentioning his previous pledges to lower income taxes every year.

He surprised both Republicans and Democrats with a strong focus on education funding, calling for all-day kindergarten in impoverished school districts, teacher raises, school construction money and wiping out the student debt for new teachers.

“I’m looking for the best and brightest to commit to teach in Arizona public schools,” said the governor. “If you make that commitment, we’ll make this commitment: Your education will be paid for, a job will be waiting, and you will be free of debt.”

The state faces a worsening teacher shortage, with thousands of jobs unfilled statewide.

However, Gov. Ducey also vowed to not raise taxes and to maintain a hard-won, structurally balanced state budget.

The legislature has all but eliminated money for school construction and many districts haven’t given teachers a raise in years, although districts like Payson offered a modest raise this year with money from Proposition 123, which mostly came from the state land trust. Arizona per-student spending remains about 40 percent below the national average.

The governor will release his budget plan today, putting flesh on his proposals.

“Now, I’m not promising a money tree,” he said. “I can’t. There’s no pot of gold or cash hiding under a seat cushion. And unlike Washington, we don’t print money and we won’t raise taxes.”

And there’s the rub.

After eliminating most of the budget gimmicks the state used to balance the books in the recession, this year’s lackluster growth has left the state with a projected surplus of about $24 million – not including the $450 million rainy day fund. That’s just spare change in a $9 billion state general fund budget, with more than half of it already going to K-12 schools and universities.

The governor’s budget projections may assume a larger surplus than the bipartisan Joint Legislative Budget Committee. But the clamor for increased funding after years of cutbacks will far exceed the projected $24 million increase, unless the state finds a way to increase revenues after cutting tax rates right through the recession.

State revenues have actually grown by more than $24 million, but an increase in students and people receiving various state benefits has by law already gobbled up most of the increases.

Already, key departments have asked for more money, including

$680 million for K-12 schools:

State Superintendent of Education Diane Douglas has put a big price tag on the cost of regaining the ground lost during the recession – over and above the $350 million per year the schools will get annually for the next 10 year as a result of the passage of Proposition 123 to settle a long-running inflation funding lawsuit.

$23 million for Department of Child Safety:

Despite budget increases in the past two years, the agency that investigates child abuse and neglect still has a backlog of more than 10,000 uninvestigated cases. The department wants more money for adoption subsidies, caseworkers and support services.

$7.7 million for Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.

That’s just to comply with Proposition 206, which hiked the state minimum wage from $8 and hour to $10 an hour. The department says it will need another $21 million when the minimum wage goes to $12.

$218 million to restore funding for all-day kindergarten.

The state cut funding for kindergarten in the face of the recession. Gov. Ducey wants to restore funding for all-day kindergarten in districts where more than 90 percent of families make below a poverty-level wage, which would cost an estimated $3.7 million. Advocates for full-day kindergarten have proposed $20 million in fiscal 2018 and $40 million in fiscal 2019. Payson Unified two years ago decided to fund all-day kindergarten out of district funds.

$22 million for prisons:

The Department of Corrections says it can’t find enough prison guards due to low pay and benefits. It wants $22 million to provide raises.

$24 million for welfare:

The Department of Economic Security says it needs more money to cover caseload growth in adult services and in-home care for an aging population. The department is already struggling to cope with the impact of a state decision to limit lifetime welfare benefits to one year – which has cost the state millions in federal funding.

So the Gov. Ducey will face a huge problem finding more money for education without a tax increase.

And that may not be the worst problem he’ll face.

If President-elect Donald Trump delivers on a promise to repeal ObamaCare, it could blow a hole in the state budget.

The Affordable Care Act provided federal money to provide medical coverage through AHCCCS for families making up to 138 percent of a poverty level income. It also provided coverage for children of working poor families.

The state’s voters have required the state to provide coverage of those groups anyway. If the state had to pay the normal two-thirds of the cost of the added people added to AHCCCS under the terms of the Affordable Care Act, it could create an instant, $1.4 billion problem. The legislature might be able to whittle that down by denying coverage to some groups, but would still likely face a $600-million to $1 billion impact.

Contact the editor at paleshire@payson.com