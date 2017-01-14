Governor's Stress On Education Welcome

Gov. Doug Ducey placed a welcome emphasis on education in his State of the State speech, the prelude to the release of his budget proposals today.

He offered some interesting proposals — including a program that would effectively pay off the university debt for young people willing to go into teaching — which would presumably include a promise to stay in the classroom for some period.

That could play a crucial role in mitigating the growing teacher shortage, which appears especially acute in Arizona with its relatively low starting salaries for teachers.

In truth, the governor said all the right things.

He wants the “best and brightest” to go into teaching.

He wants to finally provide shamefully withheld money for school construction and improvements.

He wants to restore all-day kindergarten — starting with the most impoverished school districts.

Every one of those proposals will have a real impact on the system — and therefore on the state’s future and economic prospects.

But alas — the devil’s likely in the details we haven’t yet seen.

The governor’s speech included no hint as to where he’ll get the money necessary to implement his priorities. Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas is calling for a $680 million boost in K-12 spending. That sounds like a lot — but it will barely make up for the cuts since the recession — and won’t bring per-student spending anywhere close to the national average.

But it’s a big number considering the state has a projected $24 million increase in revenue, when you take into account the automatic spending increases driven by things like enrollment growth and increases in things like medical care for the poor, which the state has to cover by law.

So we welcome the governor’s speech — and his compassionate, common sense priorities. But we still can’t figure out how he’ll both provide money for education and other critical needs and stick to his pledge not to raise taxes.