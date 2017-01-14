Hellsgate Lobbies For Ambulance Certification

The Hellsgate Fire Department believes it can offer better ambulance service than the current private provider and recently presented its case for to a Valley judge for approval.

After a week of hearings in December on why Hellsgate believes it should be given a certificate to operate an ambulance company it will be at least several more months before the small, rural fire department can get approval.

Life Line Ambulance currently transports patients to the hospital for all calls in the Star Valley and Payson area. The American Medical Response (AMR) family owns it, which is part of Envision Healthcare.

AMR argues it has the experience and financial backing to successfully provide ambulance service in the area. Company owners said letting Hellsgate operate its own ambulance service would force them to pull out of the area as there are not enough calls in the area to support two providers.

Hellsgate says it analyzed the market and believes it can support two ambulance companies.

The Roundup did not attend Hellsgate’s CON hearing in the Valley, but listened to hours of the hearing and read transcripts, which were posted on the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

So far, most area fire chiefs support Hellsgate’s efforts to offer ambulance service and their fire boards have either signed or indicated they will sign intergovernmental agreements to work with Hellsgate ambulance, which will operate under Rim Country Fire and Medical Services.

Hellsgate argues the area needs additional ground ambulance service and that the current provider is not meeting the community’s needs with prompt, professional or clinically sound ambulance service, according to its application for a certificate of necessity (CON) for ground ambulance service. Hellsgate would then charge residents and insurance companies for the ambulance calls, just as the private company does now.

AMR says it has been improving service since it took over ambulance service, which only occurred in March.

Rural Metro used to hold the local ambulance CON. AMR bought Rural Metro (which had gone through bankruptcy) in October 2015, transferring the CON to AMR. AMR then had operation control in March 2016.

John Valentine, AMR regional director, testified during Hellsgate’s CON hearing, that when AMR entered the market, they received an “icy” reception from some of the local fire departments.

That was partly because in late December 2015, Hellsgate had applied for a CON, which if granted could drive a private ambulance company out of business.

Hellsgate argued in its application that AMR had created a monopoly with the purchase of Rural Metro, “thus creating a potentially volatile situation should they have a fiscal crisis requiring a sudden reduction in all levels of service or even a complete discontinuation of service leaving a void in the communities without an additional Certificate of Necessity holder ...” which Hellsgate could be.

Hellsgate Fire Chief Dave Bathke testified that Hellsgate wants to offer ambulance service not only to its current fire district, which covers Star Valley and Tonto Village, but most of the Rim Country area, including Payson. This would also include transporting people from Banner Payson Medical Center to Valley hospitals.

It would not include the Pine-Strawberry or Tonto Basin areas, whose fire departments currently offer their own ground ambulance service.

Bathke said Hellsgate could respond to 85 percent of calls within 10 minutes by strategically placing ambulances throughout the area, which includes about 50,000 residents. They would have four ambulances, one at Payson’s fire station 11, one in Mesa del Caballo, another in Tonto Village and one at Hellsgate’s station in Star Valley.

Currently during medical calls, firefighters are usually the first to respond. Life Line then transports the person to the hospital. Fire department paramedics treat people on the scene before transport.

Bathke said when patients are transferred there is no continuity and things can be lost in that transition.

“And it’s just we need the consistent level of care and continuity. The big thing is continuity. Like I said, our paramedics respond on engines, but oftentimes when you — when they transfer that patient over, there’s not a continuity of care with the initial provider that has done their initial assessments, so sometimes you could lose things in transition. But this way ... the initial responder will be able to respond all the way into the hospital and interface with the hospital staff,” Bathke said.

Bathke said Hellsgate’s CON efforts have been a collaborative effort with most of the area’s fire districts where they met monthly with the chiefs from Christopher-Kohl’s, Beaver Valley, Pleasant Valley, Tonto Basin, Payson, Pine-Strawberry and Whispering Pines.

They already have commitments from P-S, Tonto Basin and Blue Ridge for mutual aid agreements when they provide backup service.

Competition, Bathke said, is good for the patients.

Valentine disagreed and argued strongly against Hellsgate getting CON approval.

Valentine said since AMR took over control of the CON they have added two new ambulances to the area. They have also added 40 unit hours between Tuesday and Friday to cover any increase in call volume.

Valentine said they did this because after they took over control and did an analysis of the area they saw there was a need for more help.

They are also working on adding an additional station, but have put that on the back burner during Hellsgate’s CON process.

Valentine said with the “frosty” environment in Payson between AMR and the fire districts they did not think it would look good for them to open another station right now.

He hopes once the hearings are over, they will begin researching new station options, including working with current fire providers to put an ambulance in fire stations.

Glen Casprzyk, with AMR, said he knew when AMR entered the market last year that there were some strained relationships and issues with the fire districts due to Rural Metro. The private fire department for 20 years contracted with many cities to provide fire protection — usually at a significantly lower cost than a public fire department. Firefighter unions proved fierce critics of the privately run department.

Casprzyk said he does not believe it is in the public’s best interest for Hellsgate to get a CON.

AMR is part of Envision Healthcare, a large company with the nationwide resources to support operations. Hellsgate does not have the same backing as AMR. Casprzyk said most fire districts operate at a loss when they have an ambulance service and could only name two fire/ambulance providers in Arizona that show a positive bottom line.

And bringing in another ambulance provider in Rim Country would not be sustainable for two providers given the number of calls.

Hellsgate argued in its application that it has the leadership and experience to run an ambulance company with the majority of Hellsgate’s management team starting their careers as paramedics.

Hellsgate said with two providers, residents have the assurance that if one provider fails, there is another to assume coverage.

Besides discussing how patients are brought to Banner Payson Medical Center from the Rim Country area, there was a lot of talk throughout the hearing about inter facility transfers to the Valley.

These include planned transfers for things like surgery and emergency transfers.

AMR said they have a person stationed at Banner’s transfer facility in the Valley who helps facilitate patient transfers, including to Payson.

This person sees who is scheduled for a transfer sometimes hours or days ahead of time and schedules transport.

When an emergency transfer occurs, that means an ambulance unit is taken out of the community. If ever there are fewer than two ambulances available in Payson, AMR starts moving a unit up from the Valley to cover, Valentine said.

In November, AMR brought up a Valley unit eight times.

When an explosion destroyed an apartment complex in Payson in November, AMR started sending resources up immediately to assist. In all, seven additional ambulances came to Payson to help transport patients.

AMR officials reported they were happy with their response to the apartment fire, which demonstrated their ability to quickly get additional resources to the area when needed.

Since AMR took over from Rural Metro it has not only added ambulances to the area but changed leadership. The company brought in a new manager in January 2016, who started looking at the operation.

They added new cardiac monitors, more staff and a fourth, peak-time ambulance used from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

AMR has not participated in any joint training with the local fire departments due to the “frosty” reception in the area.

AMR officials said they are open to joint training in the future and signing mutual aid agreements with the fire districts. Currently, they only have verbal agreements to provide mutual aid.

AMR maintained that Hellsgate does not need to venture into ambulance service when they are already meeting the community’s needs.

Hellsgate says another ambulance provider is needed, which they have the means to provide. And even if ambulance operations do not produce a profit, Hellsgate has the capacity to continue ambulance operations.

In a payson.com poll, 62 percent of voters said they support Hellsgate providing ambulance services both to the Star Valley and Rim Country areas.

AMR and Hellsgate must submit written closing statements by Feb. 14 before Health Services makes a decision on Hellsgate’s CON.

