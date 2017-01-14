Make Fire Codes Top Priority

Editor:

It's great that the town council wants to make Payson a Dark Sky Community. I'm all for that, but don't we have a more pressing issue with the fire danger that threatens our community each summer?

I wish the town council would seriously address changing the town codes, ASAP, so as to make our community more Fire Wise.

Many properties in town are an overgrown hazard just waiting for a major fire tragedy that could cost people everything they own, their homes, their lifestyle, maybe even their lives or the lives of our firefighters.

Have we already forgotten Yarnell? Do we think it can’t happen here? If we have a major fire, it will surely light-up the sky over Payson...at least for a while.

Of course, then it will get very dark after the embers finally go out. Then there will be darkness for Payson… a dark future for tourism, for the economy, for jobs, for our children, a dark future for many, many, years to come and a dark spot on the lives of those who didn't do anything about preventing a tragedy when they could have.

Please, Mayor Swartwood and the Payson town council, put this issue at the top of your agenda where it belongs. Please, for all of our sakes.

Greg Reed