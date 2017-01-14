Nelson Appointed County Manager

Just three years after he retired, John Nelson is back as Gila County manager.

The Board of Supervisors convinced him to return to work at its first regular meeting of 2017.

“I’m just so grateful that John is able to step back into this position he has held before,” said board chair Tommie Martin.

Martin noted that Nelson brings history and knowledge to the position that will help the county take a hard look at where it stands, while moving forward. The board acquired two new members in the last election.

Nelson retired from Gila County in 2013 with more than 30 years of experience in county government in Arizona, including 18 at Gila County. As Gila County’s finance director, deputy county manager, and later county manager, Nelson was largely responsible for ensuring the county established and maintained the financial reserves necessary to weather economic storms.

Nelson’s term as county manager is effective immediately, filling the vacancy left when former manager Don McDaniel retired at the end of December.

McDaniel initially had proposed staying several months until a new manager was hired and shown the ropes, but changed his mind and left at the end of the year.

Martin said they didn’t even advertise the position. She asked Nelson if he were willing to step in and take on the job if the other supervisors agreed with bringing him on board. He was willing and “he came in at the same salary,” she said.

At the same meeting Tim Humphrey, supervisor for Gila County District 2, was selected as vice chair.

“He will be chair in 16 months, and serve for 16 months with Woody Cline as vice chair. We used to just rotate every 16 months, District 1, District 2 and District 3,” Martin explained.

