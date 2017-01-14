Payson Launches ‘Adventure’ Campaign

“This is gonna be the best day of my life.”

Playing underneath bright, colorful clips of people fishing, biking, hiking and doing other merry activities around the Rim Country, those were the lyrics that ran in the Town of Payson’s new marketing campaign video, which staff proudly unveiled for the council last week.

The town is betting that the new marketing campaign — Adventure Where We Live — will draw more people to Rim Country and help the tourist-based economy boom this year.

The council Thursday crowned 2017 the “Year of Adventure,” urging everyone to get out and explore the area’s “smörgåsbord of adventures” and create memories that last well beyond a day, but make up a meaningful life.

From catching a rainbow trout at Woods Canyon Lake, to watching the fireworks on the lawn at Green Valley Park or the cowboys at the 133rd year of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo, running in the Mogollon Monster Mudda mud run or catching a show at the annual Old Time Fiddlin’ competition, the campaign offers something for everyone.

Cameron Davis, recreation and tourism director, said in the 10 years he has been with the town, this is one of the most exciting things they have worked on.

Donovan Christian, Joe Klein, Mayor Craig Swartwood and Davis worked on the Adventure Where We Live idea together after looking for a way to celebrate all that Payson has to offer.

Christian, Davis said, came up with the concept of Adventure Where We Live to encourage residents to get out and enjoy the area as well as entice others to visit.

The campaign has two prongs.

The first, geared toward visitors, is “Where Your Adventure is Found.” Print and video campaigns will feature activities that visitors can enjoy, such as learning to fish in one of the many lakes.

The other theme is “Where Arizona’s Hometown Lives.” Those ads feature small-town living in Payson, such as the sunset at Green Valley Lake, the Fourth of July celebration and high school sports — all the things that make up living in a small town.

“We want them to leave and say, ‘I want what they have,’” Davis said, who got choked up as he talked about how much he loves living in a small town.

The Adventure Where We Live campaign will feature ads throughout the state, including on billboards, videos, movie theater ads, on social media and in print campaigns.

The new logo, which features a sketch of the Rim, is already being plastered on everything, from T-shirts to bumper stickers.

Soon, the town will roll out the Passport to Adventure program.

The Roundup will prepare a printed Passport book and a mobile application, with sponsors helping cover the cost. Visitors and residents can download the free app and pick up a passport book from the chamber.

Both will feature some 60 attractions around Rim Country to visit, such as the Tonto Natural Bridge — plus many events, like the rodeo. The phone app will give directions and a description.

Once they get to the attraction, visitors or residents can scan a QR code, similar to a barcode, with their phone and collect points. Children can have their passport book stamped.

Points will enter users into drawings for prizes and cash.

A different business will sponsor each attraction. People can get extra points by visiting the business. After the code is scanned, it will direct visitors to those businesses. At Macky’s, for example, they have already unveiled the Adventure Burger. Scoops will soon have an Adventure sundae.

“I howled at the moon with friends

And then the sun came crashing in

Wo-o-o-o-o-oh Wo-o-o-o-o-oh

But all the possibilities

No limits just epiphanies

Wo-o-o-o-o-oh Wo-o-o-o-o-oh”

American Authors — “Best Day Of My Life”

