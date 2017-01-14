Possible Weekend Weather

The National Weather Service has predicted a colder, wetter storm to pass over the Rim Country and points north and east starting Thursday then continuing through to Monday. “At this time, one to three inches of snow is forecast for Coconino County above 6,000 feet on Thursday night,” said NWS personnel. For the rest of the area, the NWS predicts light rain. Much better than Northern California where residents near rivers in the Sacramento Valley have had to evacuate because rivers have flowed over their levees. Up in the Sierra Nevada, some areas have received 15 feet of snow.

The storm door (or trough) that has opened from the Pacific will not produce as much rain and snow, but it will cause unsettled weather in Northern Arizona for the weekend.

NWS staff predicts this storm will move from Oregon to hover over Baja by Saturday. This will bring a front sagging over Rim Country and points north and east. Temperatures will drop a bit at that point and fits of rain and snow will fall around Northern Arizona, while snow levels will drop to between 6,000 and 6,500 feet. Then the storm will whip around to head up to New Mexico warming up the storm. Snow levels will rise to 7,000 feet near Flagstaff and 8,000 feet in the White Mountains.

Predictions show that most of the wet stuff will fall in the White Mountains. Some predictions say up to an inch. The storm could linger into Monday, then temperatures will warm up and the air will dry out as the storm moves east.

So far this year, Weather.Astro50.com reports that the Rim Country has received 1.26 inches of rain in 2017. Usually in January, the average rainfall comes in at 2.3 inches, while the average snowfall has been recorded at 4.8 inches.

The Salt River Project reports that Roosevelt Lake is 41 percent full. The flow of Tonto Creek into Roosevelt Lake is at 216 cubic feet per second, while normally its flow is 47 cfs.

