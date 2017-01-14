I’ll tell you why the limo libs and politicians took it in the shorts this last November. No theoretical models, no hyperbole lies from the big media, no manipulated data.
The average Joe finally had enough of being told they weren’t contributing enough.
They were tired of being called racist because they wanted their country’s borders secured and a legal process to be followed by those entering our country.
Most of these illegal individuals who have no desire to become a U.S. citizen, but just to make a cash only buck to send back to their true country of origin and get all the free entitlements they can.
The average citizen became sickened at the constant political correctness being heaped upon the backs of those who actually follow the rules and pay their ever increasing taxes so the takers can have flat screen TVs, cellphones, and hundred dollar tennis shoes.
The well has finally run dry from all the aforementioned reasons. That’s why you so-called progressive pseudo-intellectual socialist academics lost so big time.
The sleepers have awakened. You know, the people who actually make this country run.
Donnie Evans
Paul Frommelt 20 hours, 35 minutes ago
I couldn't have said it better Mr Evans!
Ronald Hamric 18 hours, 15 minutes ago
Mr. Evans,
You might as well save your breath. They STILL think this was about Donald Trump. I must say I am being daily entertained with all their apoplectic machinations. We sorry "basket full of deplorables" "clinging to our guns and Bibles" will simply have to get on with things and let them have their temper tantrums. I'm not certain, based on how totally unhinged so many of them are, that this is actually over. There is still the very real possibility things may get "hot" before they finally come to their senses.
