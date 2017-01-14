Use Tonto Forest Sites For Free On Jan. 17-22

Tonto National Forest joins other federal agencies in offering five fee-free days on public lands in 2017, beginning Jan. 16 in honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The Forest Service will waive fees at all day-use sites including picnic grounds, shorelines and boat launches operated by the Tonto National Forest.

The Forest Service will also waive fees on June 10, Sept. 23 and Nov. 11.

Concessionaire-operated facilities, camping and campground fees will not be waived.

Tonto National Forest

fee-free recreation sites

Apache Lake — Burnt Corral Boating

Apache Lake — Crabtree Wash

Apache Lake — Davis Wash

Apache Lake — Lower Burnt Corral

Apache Lake — Three Mile Wash

Bartlett Lake — Rattlesnake

Bartlett Lake — Jojoba

Bartlett Lake — Yellow Cliffs

Bartlett Lake — Bartlett Flat

Bartlett Lake — SB Cove

Canyon Lake — Acacia

Canyon Lake — Boulder

Canyon Lake — Laguna

Canyon Lake — Palo Verde

Canyon Lake — Laguna Boating

Canyon Lake — Palo Verde Boating

Roosevelt Lake — Cholla Boating

Roosevelt Lake — Grapevine Boating

Roosevelt Lake — Schoolhouse Boating

Roosevelt Lake — Windy Hill Boating

Roosevelt Lake — Bachelors Cove

Roosevelt Lake — Bermuda Flat

Roosevelt Lake — Cholla Bay

Roosevelt Lake — Grapevine Bay

Saguaro Lake — Saguaro Del Norte Boating

Saguaro Lake — Butcher Jones

Saguaro Lake — Saguaro Del Norte

Salt River — Sheep Crossing

Salt River — Blue Point

Salt River — Coon Bluff

Salt River — Goldfield

Salt River — Granite Reef

Salt River — Pebble Beach

Salt River — Phon D. Sutton

Salt River — Water Users

Verde River — Box Bar

Forest officials hope these fee-free days provide an incentive for people to visit the nearly 3 million acres of Tonto National Forest’s land held in trust for their enjoyment and use.

A Tonto Pass is usually required at the above sites, and are available at over 200 vendor locations or local Forest Service offices. Tonto Daily Pass vendor locations are available at the Tonto National Forest website, www.fs.usda.gov/tonto, or call the Tonto National Forest at 602-225-5200 during business hours.