Use Tonto Forest Sites For Free On Jan. 17-22

Tonto National Forest joins other federal agencies in offering five fee-free days on public lands in 2017, beginning Jan. 16 in honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
The Forest Service will waive fees at all day-use sites including picnic grounds, shorelines and boat launches operated by the Tonto National Forest.
The Forest Service will also waive fees on June 10, Sept. 23 and Nov. 11.
Concessionaire-operated facilities, camping and campground fees will not be waived.
Tonto National Forest
fee-free recreation sites
Apache Lake — Burnt Corral Boating
Apache Lake — Crabtree Wash
Apache Lake — Davis Wash
Apache Lake — Lower Burnt Corral
Apache Lake — Three Mile Wash
Bartlett Lake — Rattlesnake
Bartlett Lake — Jojoba
Bartlett Lake — Yellow Cliffs
Bartlett Lake — Bartlett Flat
Bartlett Lake — SB Cove
Canyon Lake — Acacia
Canyon Lake — Boulder
Canyon Lake — Laguna
Canyon Lake — Palo Verde
Canyon Lake — Laguna Boating
Canyon Lake — Palo Verde Boating
Roosevelt Lake — Cholla Boating
Roosevelt Lake — Grapevine Boating
Roosevelt Lake — Schoolhouse Boating
Roosevelt Lake — Windy Hill Boating
Roosevelt Lake — Bachelors Cove
Roosevelt Lake — Bermuda Flat
Roosevelt Lake — Cholla Bay
Roosevelt Lake — Grapevine Bay
Saguaro Lake — Saguaro Del Norte Boating
Saguaro Lake — Butcher Jones
Saguaro Lake — Saguaro Del Norte
Salt River — Sheep Crossing
Salt River — Blue Point
Salt River — Coon Bluff
Salt River — Goldfield
Salt River — Granite Reef
Salt River — Pebble Beach
Salt River — Phon D. Sutton
Salt River — Water Users
Verde River — Box Bar
Forest officials hope these fee-free days provide an incentive for people to visit the nearly 3 million acres of Tonto National Forest’s land held in trust for their enjoyment and use.
A Tonto Pass is usually required at the above sites, and are available at over 200 vendor locations or local Forest Service offices. Tonto Daily Pass vendor locations are available at the Tonto National Forest website, www.fs.usda.gov/tonto, or call the Tonto National Forest at 602-225-5200 during business hours.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID