Voter Vigilance

Editor:

A disturbing situation has occurred in our beloved state that necessitates awareness and hopefully action by the electorate.

Some years ago we passed Proposition 301 to infuse much-needed

cash into our public schools. Payson Unified School District would have been one district among many to benefit from this additional money. All went according to the wishes of we voters until our legislature started to run out of money and then they ignored the mandate from the voters and discontinued funding Prop. 301. When our courts sided with us, the voters, our 'leaders' continued to ignore the findings of the courts concerning the increased funding until our Governor and the legislature 'settled' the lawsuit for 70 percent of the mandated funding. Talk about subverting our wishes!

Now, we the voters have approved Proposition 206 to increase the

minimum wage. Once again, our current Governor and many of his party faithful are attempting to stymie the wishes of the voters by taking this issue to court.

Here's the 'bottom line.' We can't trust our Republican-dominated

government to carry out our wishes. They want their own way and will use their monopoly in state government in an attempt to do what they want and when they want. The solution? Elect a different party to achieve a majority in either our Arizona State Senate or in our House.

A monopoly in business or in government isn't good for either

consumers or for voters ...

Richard K. Meszar