How I Became An ‘Artist’

Like most people, I suppose, I’ve always enjoyed looking at a good painting. I remember spending four or five days at age 16 browsing through museums and art galleries during the summer I spent three weeks in New York City, having gone back to Staten Island to visit the old gang. Some of those paintings were so beautiful they made me wish I could paint, but I can remember thinking, “Me? Paint something worth looking at? Not a chance!”

So how did I become an “artist” of sorts who painted over 225 oils that sold like hot cakes? And how come I just quit one day?

An odd, but interesting story.

When Lolly and I first married it was standard procedure that when a military family transferred overseas their household goods were shipped with them. But a change occurred about the time we went to Okinawa. They told us to ship all our personal things, such as our linen, dinnerware, clothing, knickknacks and such, but said they would supply us with everything else because they had found out it was cheaper to buy furnishings, ship them overseas, leave them there, supply us with them, and warehouse our stuff stateside until we got back.

So when Lolly and I and the kids later shipped to England we naturally went by the new rules, but someone in Base Transportation failed to do his job, which meant telling us that the Brits had messed up the idea in the UK by wanting to sell the military all the furniture — That would have cost far too much as you will see in just a minute. So when we arrived in England with nothing but our personal things we were shocked to find that we should have shipped them.

Because it was not our mistake, we could have had them ship our stuff over. However, since there wasn’t room for us on base at first even though I was a master sergeant, and since they did provide furniture for those who were stuck off base for a while, we decided to get creative.

We rented a nice little brick house in a beautiful village 11 miles from the base, and slowly, piece by piece, over a period of a year replaced the temporarily borrowed base stuff with antiques. I enjoyed that because it gave me a chance to use all the furniture making and finishing skills I had learned in high school. So we ended up with a house filled with beautiful old period pieces that we picked up for a song, ones I spent a happy year restoring and refinishing.

I tell you Johnny, I never had so much fun in all my life as I did working with all that gorgeous oak, English walnut, and genuine Honduras mahogany. You see, we weren’t trying to make money. We didn’t care about retaining the antique value of each piece; we just wanted each of those gorgeous antiques to look the way it had when it was made.

What fun! An entire year spent working evenings and weekends with my hands doing something I loved doing!

Well, that ended and although the rooms in our temporary home in that tiny village were small, were wall-papered and needed nothing hanging on them, that was not true when we moved on base a year later. Lolly looked around and said, “Tom, we have to get something to hang on these bare walls!”

Buy new stuff in England? Uh-uh, never make the error of buying newly made things in a partially socialist country. An example? The exact same steam iron — same brand and same item number — which we could buy in the States for $7.50, cost £7.50. How much was that? A shocking $29!

I looked in the Sears Christmas catalog to see if I could perhaps buy some nice prints. But forget it! The cheapest thing they had was a ship in the $45 range — and it was nothing to brag about!

“Hell!” said Garrett, eying the catalog, “I could paint a ship that good.”

And therein lies a tale — for next week.