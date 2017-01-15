Resale Store Is Main Funding For Humane Society Shelter

Did you know that our Resale Store, located at 501 W. Main St., is our main source of funding for the Humane Society of Central Arizona shelter? Our store is more than 4,000 square feet and new treasures are added daily. Since all items are donated, you never know what you will find! The best part is, prices are low and ALL the proceeds go to helping the lost, homeless and abandoned pets of the 900 square miles our shelter serves.

We are excited to announce a HUGE sale starting on Monday, January 16!

Monday, January 16-50% off All Clothing, Shoes and Handbags

Tuesday, January 17- 50% off All Glassware & Dishes

Wednesday, January 18- 50% off Furniture

Thursday, January 19- 50% off Home Décor

Friday, January 20- 50% off Man Cave & Outdoor

Saturday, January 21- 50% off Kids toys & plush animals

To take advantage of these great sales, stop by our Resale Store Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Looking to volunteer at an exciting place? We are always looking for volunteers for the store! Duties include: register, sorting donations, organizing the store and receiving donations. If you’re interested in helping at the store, please call Annie at 928-474-5590 or email annie@humanesocietycentralaz.org.

Featured pets

This week’s featured pets both LOVE visiting the Resale Store. They are always excited to see what new treasures are for sale!

STORMY

Sugar, spice and everything nice. That’s what I’ve heard anyways. I’m a real sweet gal with a wonderful attitude. I don’t mind being dressed up in a onesie, and I love being photographed! Toys are my specialty; once I have my sights set, there’s no stopping me. Having a lazy day is a must as well, I won’t protest lying around. Other dogs are no problem, unless they can’t handle my spice. I don’t like living with cats; they’re odd creatures that look like a play toy. Speaking of toys again, I have a passion for stuffed animals that I just can’t hide. Come and check me out to see what you’ve been missing.

CHASE

I’m just an over-sized puppy who craves all of your attention. Kisses are my specialty. I can be a bit of a goof when it comes time to play; I like to romp around and these legs were made for running. I could use an active family that goes on hikes or takes adventures through the forest. I do get excited and tend to jump around a lot, if you could guide me and show me how to control it, I’m sure we would both benefit from that. Don’t let my size fool you, I’ll still try and fit onto your lap. It may not be as comfortable for you as it will be for me though. There’s one thing I consider the Holy Grail — a toy that squeaks. I would run anywhere just to have a squeaky toy to chew on; nothing even comes close in comparison.