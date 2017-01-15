Residents Alarmed About Lead In Water

Reports documenting unhealthy levels of lead in drinking water nationwide has local residents concerned.

“Today I’ve been reading, in The Arizona Republic, an article about lead in the water across the country,” wrote Roundup reader Mattie Seibert, “it states that smaller communities are not bound to correct this problem as big cities are ... It’s unthinkable that these problems can happen today without being fully investigated and corrected.”

Don Ascoli of Rim Country Water Testing said water often contains traces of lead, but water quality laws set a limit for how much lead is allowed in water sources.

“The EPA, of which the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality carries out their requirements here in Arizona, requires that the maximum limit for lead content in our water be 0.015 mg/L or ppm (parts per million),” said Ascoli.

In his work, Ascoli collects water samples from private wells to determine if they have arsenic, lead, E. coli or other contaminants that would harm people.

He says he rarely finds lead in the water sources.

“Typically, I find the lead content in our wells around northern Gila County (Payson area) to be one-tenth the max level or 0.0015 mg/L or ppm,” said Ascoli.

Ascoli said larger water companies such as the Town of Payson, tests for contaminants every year and publishes the results for its customers.

“For 2015, the average result for lead testing has been 0.0047 ppm and this is the results they get from testing water in homes,” said Ascoli.

And the pipes are exactly where the problem lies, said Ascoli.

“Lead also comes from the solder joints in copper piping,” he said. “Up until a few years ago, lead was in the solder used in copper or iron piping. So if a residence has old, metal piping such as copper or iron, then there is a chance they will have lead in their drinking water.”

Ascoli said if a home was built before 1986, there is a chance the builders used lead solder to weld together the copper pipes.

He said the only fix is to replace the piping with PVC or use lead-free solder for copper piping.

Ascoli said if homeowners are unsure if they have lead solder and wish to be reassured, they need to find a test or get a sample of their tap water to a certified lab. But there is another way.

“A better measure is to find out if the fixtures were installed after 1986 when the ban on lead solder went into effect,” said Ascoli. “If the house was built after 1986, (there’s a) good chance they are OK.”

To contact Don Ascoli at Rim Country Water Testing, call 480-250-9089.

