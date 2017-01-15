Roundup To Publish Online Poll Results In Paper

It’s hard to predict what poll questions will generate the largest response on the Roundup’s website. If you are like most people, you care about the overall welfare of the community, but rarely weigh in on where you stand — at least officially.

Since the Roundup’s online poll is anonymous, we don’t know who is voting, but from the comments, clearly some people weigh in every week. We usually get a comment from resident Pat Randall and at least one response to her comment, usually from someone who indignantly disagrees.

In an effort to encourage more participation, the Roundup will start running the results of the online poll in the paper every week.

So, get online and vote.

Polls usually garner around 200 votes.

We looked back at some of the poll questions from 2016 and found the community divided on many issues.

Take for example the issue of the American Leadership Academy, which proposed building a charter school off Mud Springs Road.

In January 2016, we asked readers what their interest was in enrolling a child at the at a charter school, 125 people said they were very interested and 138 were not interested at all.

Later in the year when we asked if residents had changed their opinion about the charter school, 51 percent voted that they still thought it would hurt the area more than help; 31 percent said they still thought it was a great idea; 14 percent said they were now for it and 3 percent said they had changed their mind and were against it.

Also on the topic of schools, we asked if the Legislature should restore the $30 million it cut from vocational educational programs, like NAVIT, half of the poll responses, 82, said yes and the other half, 88, said no.

On the topic of raising Arizona’s minimum wage, the community again was split, 52 percent of those who took the poll supported raising the minimum wage and 48 percent did not. That question also generated one of the largest responses, with 416 votes.

And even on the sweet topic of donuts, the community was at odds. Some 51 percent of Payson was excited about Dunkin’ Donuts opening and 49 percent was not.

There were other issues where it is clear (at least from who voted) that residents agree.

In May, when then-Payson Mayor Kenny Evans announced he would not run for re-election, but instead seek a seat on the Gila County Board of Supervisors, the Roundup asked readers to rate his time in office, with five being excellent and one a failure; 48 percent, gave his time a one or failure rating.

Then when Evans’ time was coming to end, the Roundup asked readers to name his greatest accomplishment during his 8.5 years in office. Again, the votes were not in Evans’ favor: 21 percent said the C.C. Cragin water pipeline; 1 percent said working to bring a four-year university to Payson; 3 percent said making the town more business friendly; 11 percent said “all of the above;” one person said “other” and 62 percent said he accomplished nothing.

Some other poll results surprised us as well.

The current courthouse in Payson is vastly too small and the jail vastly outdated. The county is currently working on converting the former NAPA building on Main Street into a new Gila County courthouse. We asked if residents supported this effort. 157 voted yes and 209 said no.

When the Payson Unified School Board was discussing adopting a federally recommended policy that recognizes transgender students’ rights, including their right to choose which bathroom they want to use, 81 percent of the readers that voted in our poll said the school district should not adopt such a policy.

Finally, when it came to plans to build a university campus, the community appeared to support the project, but had its misgivings. Asked to vote on your opinion of the project, 25 percent voted that it will never happen and they are wasting their time and money; 24 percent voted that a university partner will be signed and it will open and 51 percent voted that they believe the property will end up the site of something besides a university.

To vote, visit the Roundup’s homepage.

