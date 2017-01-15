A True Example Of Great Sportsmanship

Earlier this week I penned a remembrance of former Payson High School football and baseball coach Terry Nodlinski who died Jan. 1 in Scottsdale following a battle with cancer.

During Nod’s tenure, he coached many players from both Pine and Strawberry, many of them who became all-region and all-state honorees.

Although Terry and I hadn’t spoken in years, we had always known one another in a unique sort of way.

During our high school tenures, I had coached both against and alongside him.

In the early 1980s as coach of the Show Low Cougars, I faced “Coach Nod” and his Longhorns in back-to-back years. After leaving Show Low to move to Payson, I was on Nodlinski’s staff for four years.

Although he and I didn’t always see eye-to-eye — coaches seldom do — I believed we enjoyed a mutual respect.

Among Nod’s most admirable qualities was his sense of fair play and sportsmanship.

In 1983, I brought the Cougars to Payson to play for a regular season-ending game that had all the gridiron marbles at stake.

If we won, SLHS would be crowned region champion for the first time ever and be awarded a berth in the state tournament and a first round home game.

The clash turned into a barnburner that was tied 21-21 at the end of regulation.

In OT, we had the ball first and scored a touchdown, but missed the extra point.

Payson had the ball next and mounted a determined ground attack behind a huge offensive line anchored by Moose Dryer and Louis Scott.

No matter what defensive fronts we called, we couldn’t stop the Longhorns’ grind-it-out bull rushes that were gaining five and six yards with each attempt.

Just as the Horns neared the goal and appeared to be on the verge of scoring the tying TD, a ball carrier broke free and was just yards from scoring. A successful extra point would have given PHS the win and the postseason berth.

But suddenly, Show Low defensive end Van Stapley wrapped up the Horn ball carrier stripping the ball while taking him to the turf.

In a flash, a pile of Cougar players jumped on the loose ball ending Horn hopes for an upset victory

There was a controversy, however. Payson players vehemently argued the ball carrier was down and there was no fumble. Some Horn faithful stormed the field to face off against the refs.

The officials, however, retreated to the friendly confines of the junior high dressing room saying the runner had indeed coughed up the ball.

It was a restive scene at best.

With the Cougar win, SLHS players, fans and the coaching staff erupted in a madcap celebration that certainly had to raise the ire of Horn fans.

As disappointing and disheartening as the loss was for Nod, he immediately sought me out, shook my hand and said, “Nice game.”

He never once mentioned the fumble controversy.

That’s the classy way all high school sporting events should end, but sadly it doesn’t always happen.

There are some coaches who storm off the field after a tough loss blaming officials and refusing to shake hands with opponents.

But that wasn’t Nod’s way.

After joining the PHS staff in 1985, it became obvious that the sportsmanship Nod had shown that evening on PHS field was nothing out of the ordinary.

All the years I knew him, he showed the same integrity after each game, no matter whether it was a jubilant win or heartbreaking loss.

It’s coaches like Nod that set the great examples for young people to live by.

Vows to public education

Gov. Doug Ducey made some big time promises to public education on Monday in his State of the State address.

He vowed he would support more money for teachers, all-day kindergarten and signing bonuses for those who agree to teach in poverty areas.

All great proposals, but talk is cheap.

As Ducey and the Legislature move forward let’s hope both do the “right thing” as was promised and come up with the funds to adequately support our long neglected public schools.

Arizona has cut over $1 billion from education funding for the past eight years and our state is ranked last or near the bottom in per-student funding and teacher salaries. That has led to historic teacher shortages high class sizes and in some cases drop outs.

First on the agenda is to support passage of Prop. 123. If passed, it will begin to return some of the school funding politicians denied in past years by restoring the inflation funding that voters mandated years ago.

Next the governor and Legislature must stop diverting revenue away from public schools through corporate tax cuts.

The Legislature must also provide immediate and significant public education funding focused on the needs of our schools in Arizona.

Also, salaries must be increased, as Ducey pledged, to sustain a highly qualified workforce of teachers and classrooms must be fitted with supplies, updated textbooks and technology.

The Legislature and Ducey must also plan a strategy to provide mid-term and long-term funding for Arizona’s public schools.

Ducey said nothing on Monday and how he plans to find the money for his proposals, but we will learn today, when the new budget is out, how education will be funded when he has also promised more tax cuts ever year he is governor.

Friends meet

Pine Library Friends will not meet in January, but will gather for 1 p.m., Feb. 27 in the library activity room.

Friends president Linda Armstrong says the program committee is in the process of putting together an “interesting program, so be sure to circle the date on your calendar.”

Is it Paul Paul, or Paul Paul?

Most all who know Strawberry resident Paul Paul acknowledge he is a talented craftsman with a witty sense of humor.

Several years ago he approached me with a complaint about a feature I had written in this column.

He claimed I had inverted his name and had his last name first and first name last.

What?

His humor is unique, but it is his craftsmanship that will have Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library patrons lining up to purchase raffle tickets that has as a prize a magnificent wind chime he designed and built.

The wind chime is on display at the library.

Tickets are six for $5 or 15 for $10. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 14 in the library.

Also at the library, Movie Madness continues Wednesday, Jan. 18 with the showing of “The Wild Life.” The adventure-comedy movie is rated PG and is one hour and 30 minutes in length. Children should bring their own pillow so as to be comfortable on the floor and refreshments will be served.

Story Time for children will be held at 10:15 a.m. each Wednesday during January and Artist in Training sessions are held all day each Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the month.

Wii is available all opening hours each Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the month.

Saturday trail work

The Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction trail committee has released the trails work schedule for the next two month.

The volunteers will be doing improvement and maintenance on the Pine-Strawberry Trail (Trail #15). Volunteers should meet at the Mohawk Drive entrance, which is the county access road just to the north of 3778 Mohawk Drive in Pine. All sessions are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and volunteers should bring their own lunch, snacks and water.

Work will be on Saturdays of Jan. 21 and Feb. 4 and 18.

Committee members anticipate that sometime during the next two months, the group will receive a Recreational Trails Grant, which will allow the volunteers to begin work on a Pine Trailhead project.

Prepping for the big time

As one of professional bass fisherman Clifford Pirch’s former classroom teachers and coaches, I admire the way he approaches challenges with great passion and determination.

That’s why I’m sure he is already plotting strategy and practicing for his appearance this spring in the Super Bowl of fishing.

It’s the 2017 Bassmaster Classic to be held March 24-26 on Lake Conroe near Houston, Texas.

To qualify for the 2017 Classic, Pirch had to be among the top 51 finishers of the 111 pros who competed during the regular season in the nine Bassmaster Elite tournaments.

Pirch qualified by finishing 36th in the standings with 659 points.

The road to the Classic was bumpy and sometimes uncertain, but the Rim pro nailed down the berth Sept. 15-18, 2016 in the Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship tournament held on Mille Lac Lake in Minnesota.

There he finished 29th of the 50 anglers weighing in a catch of 57 pounds, 15 ounces that earned him $12,000 in prize money and a ticket to the “Big Show.”

Pirch’s appearance next spring will mark the fourth consecutive time he has qualified for the Classic.

It was four years ago that Pirch switched to the Bassmaster circuit after having an illustrious career on the FLW circuit that included 16 top-10 finishes.

Also in his pro career, he fished his way to a second place finish in a 2015 Bassmaster Elite tournament on Lake Havasu and has taken home the championship of the WON Bass U.S. Open on three separate occasions. He also placed second three times in the Open, which is considered the most prestigious tournament in the West.

The Bassmaster Classic weigh-ins will take place inside massive Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros of major league baseball.

The tournament winner pockets $300,000 and of course will enjoy the massive endorsements and perks that go along with being crowned king of bass fishing

In all, the qualifiers will be battling for $1 million in prize money.

Pirch and the other qualifiers will also be performing before perhaps the largest crowd to ever take in a fishing tournament. The current record is the 107,000 spectators at the 2016 Classic in Tulsa, a number the ’17 Classic is expected to easily surpass.

For those who can’t make it to Houston, the tournament’s on-the-water action will also be streamed live on the B.A.S.S. website, Bassmaster.com.

Thought for the week

Thought for this week is two quotations former Payson High School coach and teacher Terry Nodlinski held dear. They are: “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself” — Josh Billings

“If you only read books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.” — Haruki Murakami