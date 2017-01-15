Werewolf, Vampire War Makes For A Movie Mess

Underworld: Blood Wars

Kate Beckinsale is back in her fifth outing playing ferocious vampire warrior Selene in Underworld: Blood Wars. The 43-year-old British born mom maintains her 119-pound, trim and fit self in this predictable, athletic episode in the eternal fracas between vampires and werewolves, or Lycans.

Also appearing is heartthrob Theo James, famous for his roles in the popular “Divergent” films as well as “Underworld: Awakening,” in which he also played David. His acting solution to any and all situations is a stern frown. Charles Dance has a smaller but important role. We know him best for his role in the amazing “Game of Thrones.” He also turned in a solid performance in the recent “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.” Another excellent actor who finds himself doing his best in this film is Tobias Menzies, who we best remember as Brutus in the wonderful HBO series “Rome.” But these two fine and seasoned actors cannot carry the movie.

Director Ann Foerster comes out of the TV world to fabricate this action fantasy. Her previous stint for the big screen consists of serving as the second unit director

for such films as “10,000 BC,” “The Day After Tomorrow” and “Aeon Flux,” which viewers might have seen.

The writing team of Kyle Ward (“Machete Kills”) and Cory Goodman (“The Last Witch Hunter”) have written workmanlike scripts for films that had medium success. This script however does not rise to even that modest level. Ludicrous rather than modest might serve as the best one word description for the screenplay.

We get major battles between the vampires and the werewolves at what seem more like timed intervals than as place marks in the story. “Well, 20 minutes have gone by, let’s put in another battle” seems to be the story line.

Selene, the famed vampire warrior, uses a pair of huge semi-automatic pistols to shoot the werewolves. The werewolves, in wolf form, are about 500 pounds and two or three times the size of a man. Using heavy firepower on these monsters makes sense. Then why, oh why, do the rank and file vampire soldiers use Czech made pea shooters? Is it because they look cool? Ahhhhhh. Too much of that stuff goes on to make the movie interesting for me. We need some consistency of vision even in a fantasy film. Nine-year-old’s will enjoy this one, but ... it is R rated so they cannot watch it.

This two saw blade fantasy/action film has very little beyond Beckinsale in latex to recommend it. It is much too violent for kids (many instances of wounded foes simply being shot in the head, for instance) and too jumbled for grown-ups. It carries an R rating over its one hour and 31 minutes.

Some people might wonder why very average, repetitious films with little new to recommend them, like “Underworld: Blood Wars” even make it past the green light-red light stage at the studio suit’s massive Hollywood desk. Well, enough people like them to make the effort worthwhile for the producers. Each of the previous “Underworld” films managed a profit. The least profitable film in the series returned several million dollars to the manufacturers simply in theatrical release and plenty more in DVD and TV sales. The most profitable of the series made huge bank for the movie makers. Kate Beckinsale herself manages a personal net worth of some $16 million, most of it from her role as Selene the vampire warrior.

As long as people come out to watch films like this, Hollywood will keep making them.