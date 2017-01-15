Broken Branch, Pile Of Scat & Mogollon Monster

This is an occasional series about Bigfoot/Sasquatch activity in the Rim Country.

This is the second part of this series, in which I’m taking you along on a recent camping trip up on the Rim looking for evidence that Sasquatches may be in the area. In the first part, I drove up Highway 260 to the top of the Rim and met up with a friend and fellow “squatcher” named Roland. We traveled to a location with a lengthy history of activity, including at least two sightings. Arriving in the late afternoon, we parked our vans about 40 feet apart in a small clearing, so our side doors faced each other across an open area to set up camp for the night.

While looking around our campsite, Roland found some small branches that had recently been broken off of nearby fir trees in a very particular way. His experience told him that our big hairy friends break fir branches that exact way, perhaps to use for bedding — possibly for their little ones. It was certainly unusual, and I didn’t have any better explanation.

The night passed uneventfully. I woke up before dawn the next morning (Aug. 31). As soon as it was light enough to see, I noticed a sizable tree limb laying on the ground between our two vans. The limb hadn’t been there when I went to bed the night before. Let’s pick up our story from there…

I normally only sleep five or six hours a night, and I usually wake up before 5 a.m. I had never camped with Roland before so didn’t know how early he normally got up. Since I didn’t want to disturb him, I looked at the limb (but didn’t touch it), and decided to go for an early morning walk. We were parked off of a little, two-track road, just off of a numbered Forest Service road. I decided to follow the two-track, which was no doubt left from logging operations back in the 1960s.

About 100 yards from camp, I found a pile of scat (poop) right in the middle of the road. It was dark colored, appeared to be fresh, and didn’t look like bear or coyote or any of the “usual suspects.” If anything, it looked pretty much like human scat.

Without getting too gross, let’s talk about Sasquatch scat for a minute. The adults can get pretty large, and they obviously have to consume a lot of calories to survive. They also produce a lot of scat, but we don’t find it as often as you might think we would. What does it look like? Well, it depends on what they have been eating, but in general it looks a lot like ours. Unlike bears or coyotes, our hairy friends don’t bite off food and swallow it in chunks. They chew their food, just like we do, so their scat has a very fine texture, like ours. They don’t cook their food, so if they have been eating meat their scat will be black from the digested raw blood. How do we tell that a pile of scat isn’t human? If it is from an adult creature, the size and quantity will be much more than any adult human could produce, and there will be no evidence of toilet paper.

So, if they are that big and produce that much scat, why don’t we find it? We sometimes do, but we think that they must normally bury it or somehow hide it. Occasionally, one will leave a big pile right in the middle of a path, either as a statement or possibly to mark territory. I think that was what was going on with what I found, except that it was a younger, smaller individual so the quantity was smaller. Let’s get back to our story…

I walked a bit further, looking for anything – especially footprints. It was monsoon season, and it had rained the day before, so any tracks would be new. I didn’t find any, so I headed back to camp to see if Roland was up.

Back at camp, Roland still hadn’t stirred, so I headed out again. This time I crossed the road and headed down another two-track in the opposite direction. It only went in about a quarter mile to another old campsite. As I walked back, I noticed a possible stick structure about 75 yards back in the woods. The most clear route to go check it out was through a large, knee-high patch of ferns. As I was working my way through that patch, I noticed some of the ferns were pushed down or broken off where something had stepped on them very recently…probably last night. I carefully followed the trail, backtracking directly to the stick structure and in the other direction all the way to the road. The trail appeared to be made by something large and bipedal, although there were no clear footprints…boots or otherwise. Very cool.

I made my way back to camp, fixed some breakfast and sat in my chair in the morning sun. Roland eventually stirred. After he got up and had something to eat, we looked at the tree branch between our two vans. It wasn’t there the night before, I didn’t put it there, and Roland didn’t put it there. There was no wind during the night and no trees hung over the vehicles. On closer examination, we decided the break was old and had been spattered with mud from recent rains. It had obviously been brought from somewhere else and placed there.

We checked where we had piled the small tree branches the evening before, and sure enough, the top one had been moved about a foot away from the pile. We carefully checked for footprints, but found none.

I showed Roland the pile of scat, and he assured me he didn’t have anything to do with it. We examined it closely, poking it apart with a stick. It was obviously fresh, since the last rain, looked human-like, and had fine hair in it…maybe squirrel or rabbit. I showed him the trail through the ferns. Once again, he insisted he didn’t do it. We wondered if the tree branch, the pile of scat, and the trail through the ferns could all be related. Very interesting…

To be continued in Part 3