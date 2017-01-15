Creek Says Farewell To A Grand Lady

Christopher Creek summer resident, Martha Bethancourt, left this world on News Year’s Eve. She passed away while laughing and enjoying dinner with friends. We are told she was “still going like a locomotive until the end.”

Marty lived in the Arcadia district in the Valley and spent her summers at her cabin on the creek down on Apple Lane.

She was Arizona’s very first female air traffic controller, working the tower at Sky Harbor airport. One pilot couldn’t believe his ears when he heard a young female voice over the radio. So, after landing, he climbed the steps to the top of the tower to see for himself. He asked her for a date and they were later married.

She, herself, became a pilot because she couldn’t meet the height requirement of 5 feet, 6 inches, to become a stewardess. And yet Marty, at 5 feet, 5 inches, was known to have chased elk down the creek with a broom after seeing the damage done to her flowers.

Girl Scout, Scout leader, church volunteer, Tri-Delt, full-time mom to two sons and a daughter were some more of her accomplishments. She loved nature.

Always looking for adventure, 97-year-old Marty went kayaking again just last summer. For her 90th birthday, she was in Panama to go zip-lining.

We are told Halloween in the Creek was one of her favorite days and Gary Anderson caught her in costume last fall and shared her picture.

Her cabin will remain in the family. She was one of our jewels.

Saturday, Jan. 14, the lighting and decorations from the holidays will be taken down and returned to storage until next year. The week’s delay was weather related. Be encouraged to come to the fire station around 9 a.m. to give the CCHOA members a hand.

You just knew it. During last summer’s monsoon season your radar app showed bands of heavy rain over a line from Bear Flat, Kohl’s Ranch, Tonto Village to Mead-Collins ranch. Time after time they were getting hammered with heavy rains while here in the Creek we might get a sprinkle or a brief shower. It seemed that off to the east the folks on Colcord were getting more than us as well.

This was all born out in Janet Snyder’s column as she reports that folks in Bear Flat recorded 36 inches of rainfall for the year! That’s just five miles down from Christopher Creek where they received seven inches more rain and we’re glad to hear it!

In the 1880s around here, a horse and rider could perhaps be looked upon as the social media of the day. Passing through the scattered ranches, the rider spread news of hostiles or maybe who was shot that week in the Graham-Tewksburry feud.

In today’s social media there is a Facebook page with the name of Pleasant Valley Museum. You will find it a simple page with a few pictures.

In a Dec. 18 post there is a 49-minute documentary about the Pleasant Valley War that shows the highlights of the incidents: the shootings, the ambushes, the hanging. My opinion is, those offering commentary make this worth a look. You be the judge.

The days are getting longer for most, but shorter for others ... and that’s another week in the Creek.