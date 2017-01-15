Fishing: Still The Most Fun Way To Stay Humble

Are you interested in catching (and releasing) some really big trout? I’d suggest you give Silver Creek, outside of Show Low, a try. Silver Creek is a spring-fed creek that maintains great water temperature for trout throughout the year. The slow-flowing stream has many deep pools where hundreds of 18-22 inch trout are tantalizingly close to the fishermen. Depending on the conditions of the water the day you visit, it may be murky or extremely clear. Either way, fish lurk there!

From October 1st through March 31st, Silver Creek is a catch and release stream that requires the use of barbless, single hook flies or lures. No bait is allowed. The regulations change back on April 1st each year.

Watching big trout ignoring your fly time and time again can be maddening. I often find myself changing flies 10 to 20 times on this creek in four or five hours of fishing, trying to find the right fly for the day. The last few times that I have gone, I thought I had finally figured out the pattern as I was catching fish pretty consistently. They seemed to like my little brown midge size 16-18 drifted under an indicator about a foot to 18 inches below the surface.

When the stream ran clear, I often noticed 30 or 40 big trout within sight of my casting location, but only a handful were actually in a feeding position. They were sitting calmly in the current and would move to inhale aquatic insects that floated by. These were the fish that would take my fly. The vast majority of the other trout in the pool however, seemed restless and often chased other trout around the pool. They proved uninterested in feeding.

A common mistake in a pool full of trout is to get locked into that particular pool. If the trout are not interested in what you have to offer them after a reasonable attempt with a few fly changes, I strongly suggest moving on. It has been my experience that moving just a pool or two on that creek, or any creek, is sometimes all that it takes to change my luck.

The nice thing about Silver Creek is that although there are reeds along much of the creek, there are several openings that you can cast to that hold a lot of fish. In addition to locating a good casting position, you also have to strategize on the best place to stand so that you can net your catch quickly and return it unharmed to the water.

My latest trip this year was quite humbling. I was feeling like I had this creek figured out. As I approached the creek, four fishermen occupied one of my favorite spots, so I moved upstream to the next opening – leapfrogging more fishermen that were also catching fish.

I had already changed flies five or six times when I came to a pool where a dad and his 10-year-old son were fishing on the other side of the creek. I moved upstream out of their casting range and started fishing my side of the pool. In the span of about twenty minutes, they each had caught three large trout. I was still fishless. Fly fishermen are generally very willing to share what is working, and the dad suggested I try a white San Juan worm or a white chamois worm. With that tip, I landed one within five minutes, and was sure my luck had changed. They must have pulled in another 10 fish in the next half hour and I didn’t get another bite!

I moved further upstream, tried a few more flies; moved downstream and tried a few others and left with one fish for the day.

My fishing buddies, who had started further upstream, also had done quite well throughout the day. I was feeling like the only guy on the creek who had a bad day. But there is no bad day of fishing, right? It was great day! I caught a 20-inch trout, watched an osprey flying over the creek, and got to do what I absolutely love to do on a beautiful, late fall day.

I am already thinking about what my plan of attack will be on my next trip. I can’t wait to get back to Silver Creek.