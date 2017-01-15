Hearts And Flowers Close On Heels Of Christmas Decorations

The holiday season is over ... what a letdown. Everything looks bare after all the decorations that adorned streets, offices and homes.

The stores are already putting out all kinds and shapes of hearts, plush animals, candy of all kinds and of course the old standby, the box of chocolates in a heart-shaped box from a small variety to very large. A person could add on pounds just looking at all the candy. I think I have already from the Christmas gifts — my hubby got a three-pound box of chocolates for Christmas. Who could resist all that sugary goodness?

New cellphone

Bill and I took the plunge and bought an Android from Verizon. OMG! We hardly knew how to turn it on, let alone actually know what all the apps were. Luckily, the Verizon store near the Safeway mall is offering second Saturday classes each month for the people like us who know nothing about these devices.

We tried the navigation app a few weeks ago with no success; we didn’t know how to keep the device on long enough. The screen kept going dark! We went back to the store and they showed us how to keep the screen on for a longer period of time. Some of us older folks are baffled by these phones. We are told that we hold a computer, a phone and encyclopedia in our hands. OMG! We will never learn how to utilize all of this information.

Hellsgate Fire Department

I received notice that the monthly fire board meeting has been changed to Wednesday, Jan. 18. This is a departure from the usual second Wednesday schedule. Please make a note of the change.

The meeting is being held at fire station #21 in Star Valley beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Birthdays & anniversaries

On Jan. 10, local Tonto Village resident Steve Kamp added another candle to his birthday cake. The next day, Laura Bierwirth of Colcord Estates and Payson celebrated her big day. Laura is a Domino Diva so she celebrated with the Divas on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Laura was treated to her favorite dessert (razzleberry pie), a round of singing the birthday song and other surprises.

Thursday, Jan. 12, another Domino Diva had a special event. Dara and Phon Sutton of Bear Flat celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary. Happy anniversary. May you know many more years of joy and love.

On Jan. 16, (Martin Luther King Day, by the way and a federal holiday), Garah Monich of Star Valley will be celebrating her birthday. Garah is the clerk of the Hellsgate Fire Board, and she also can be seen working hard at Walmart. A very happy birthday to you and to Laura and Steve. I hope your birthdays are wrapped in smiles.

Recipe of the week

Since this week is the Suttons’ anniversary, the recipe will be her cornbread recipe that is in the “Fireflies Can Cook” cookbook. My hubby swears that this is the best cornbread he has ever had, and I heartily agree. Dara has brought the cornbread to the Divas’ gathering on Wednesdays and the Divas also agree.

Cornbread

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

4 eggs

2 cups creamed corn

1/2 cup Monterey jack cheese, grated

1/2 cup medium cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup all-purpose white flour

1 cup yellow corn meal

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Using an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar, then add eggs one at a time. Gradually, mix in corn and cheeses. Stir in remaining ingredients. Spread evenly in a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch cake pan. Place in oven, close door, and IMMEDIATELY reduce oven temperature to 300 degrees. Bake one hour. Top will still seem moist-looking, not dry as in a cake. Center should be set, not gooey. Serve warm.

In these times when everything and everyone is in a rush to get where they are going, a saying by Jim Rohn seems very appropriate — “Either you run the day, or the day runs you.”