Zane Grey’S Rim Country Years

Chapter 2 – Arrival in Rim Country

The Zane Grey legacy in Arizona’s Rim Country began in the fall of 1918 when he brought his 9-year-old son Romer and a hunting party into Payson. Well-known guide Al Doyle, who admitted he did not know this area as well as he knew the Colorado Plateau, escorted them. However he had made arrangements for Grey to meet Anderson Lee Haught, known as “Babe Haught,” whose exploits as a lion and bear hunter were legend. Haught made his living hunting bear and lion, as well as running a few cattle.

The party spent a day at the Natural Bridge and then made a four-and-a-half hour ride to Payson, coming in on the Pine Road (McLane) and camping on the town’s Main Street. Grey was not exactly a stranger to Paysonites because by this time he had written 18 successful novels and his fame preceded him. Later he would reflect on his impressions of Payson in his book “Tales of Lonely Trails” — “Payson appeared to be an old hamlet, retaining many frontier characteristics such as old board and stone houses with high fronts, hitching posts and pumps on sidewalks, and one street so wide that it resembled a Mexican plaza. Payson contained two stores, where I hoped to buy a rifle, and hoped in vain.”

Grey had lost his rifle along the trail, but “a dark skinned rider named Copple” came by their camp and in appreciation for having read Grey’s books he “lent me his .30 Government Winchester and gave me several boxes of ammunition. Also he presented me with a cowhide lasso.” Copple, a part Indian, was invited to join the hunting party.

Teresa Boardman, the nurse for Payson’s Dr. Risser, recalled that day in a taped interview with Ira Murphy. “Never forget the first time that outfit came in. Oh-oo! They came from Flag, down over the mountain. Lee Doyle brought them in. He had a kind of an outfit, you know, for taking people. See, he brought Zane Grey in and the first night they camped right there, back of where Lizzie Holder’s is; that whole thing in there where they spread camp and stayed, about two or three days. Oh boy. Here I’d sit on the porch and take in the deals. There was quite a crew. There must have been 20 in the bunch.”

Of interest is that 1918 was the year the last grizzly bear was found in the Rim Country. Doyle had heard that one needed to be bagged around Tonto Creek where the Silver Tip was killing cattle. This was the final inducement for Doyle to bring Zane Grey and his hunting party into the area the author would later dub “The Tonto Rim.”

After several days they were rested from their 100-mile trip down over the Mogollon Plateau and taking their well-supplied pack train headed east for Tonto Creek and a meeting with Babe Haught.

I interviewed Babe Haught’s son Richard at his home in Globe, and he talked about the day Zane Grey met his dad. “They came to, well, about three miles below the ranch. Lee Doyle come up to talk to my dad, and my dad was funny. He had a lot of dealings with people from California that would beat him every time. He didn’t trust Grey because he was from California, but he decided to talk to him. So they made a deal, (and my dad) packed him out on the mountain there at Beaver Canyon, just on top of the Rim. So they hunted that year and when Zane Grey got ready to leave he booked him for the next year ... I seen him every year from, 1918 to 1929.”

The author, in his book “Tales of Lonely Trails” describes his response to the scenery that day. “At last we surmounted the rim, from which I saw a scene that defied words. It was different from any I had seen before. Black timber as far as eye could see! Then I saw a vast bowl enclosed by dim mountain ranges, with a rolling floor of forested ridges and dark lines I knew to be canyons. For wild rugged beauty I had not seen its equal.”

After the hunt Grey went home to California determined to return during the next hunting season.

Next: Building the Cabin