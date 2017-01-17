Ancient Humans Coped With Shifting Climate

The climate’s warming.

The glaciers are melting.

The carbon dioxide’s rising.

But if it’s any comfort — human beings have been mucking with the planet’s ecosystem for a very long time.

The most recent evidence comes from several studies documenting the connection between humans and climate in the desert Southwest dating back to the 1200s. Another study looked at the impact Ice Age hunters had on the forests of Europe.

Population crash in the Southwest

One shocking study suggests that European diseases decimated Native American populations in the Southwest in the 1600s. The death of 90 percent of the Native Americans left its mark in a drop in forest fires and a surge in tree growth.

The researchers from Harvard, the University of Arizona and elsewhere used a new technology to estimate the population of 18 Pueblo Indian villages in Northern New Mexico between 1620 and 1680, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

They found the population of the villages dropped from an estimated 6,500 to fewer than 900 in that period, roughly a century after Native Americans’ first contact with Europeans. A succession of diseases against which Native Americans had no immunity killed 87 percent of the population.

The researchers used lasers to penetrate dense vegetation and forest cover to create a map of the region accurate down to the centimeter. The maps allowed them to estimate the number of villages and rooms occupied over that period.

As the population collapsed, people stopped cutting wood to build houses, cook and keep warm. The open, grassy woodland quickly gave way to a much thicker forest. This dense forest soon started producing far more forest fires.

Climate change caused population crash

On the other hand, the still largely unexplained Medieval Warm Period (950-1250) may have played a big role in the population crash in the Southwest in the 1200s.

Other than the past century, the Medieval Warm Period marks the hottest, most drought-prone stretch in the past 2,000 years. It mostly affected the Northern Hemisphere. Scientists don’t know what caused the warming period, but have suggested a rise in solar activity, changes in ocean circulation and decreased volcanic activity.

The half-century hot spell spurred droughts that apparently caused huge population shifts just as the complex, irrigation based civilizations of the Hohokam, Ancestral Puebloan (Anasazi) and others reached their peak, according to the Washington State University researchers in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications. The researchers used tree ring studies and computer models to reach their conclusions.

The researchers focused on pinpointing areas ideal for growing corn, the most important crop of that time. Prior to the warming period, the area around Mesa Verde in Colorado supported a population of about 40,000 people. As the climate warmed and the droughts worsened, growing conditions worsened and the population collapsed.

However, the researchers also detected a population spike around the Pajarito Plateau of northern Rio Grande. Once again, they linked the shift to the impact of the warming trend on soil and water conditions. Apparently, as crops began to fail in the Mesa Verde region, people set out looking for better conditions. Many ended up settling a thousand miles away, where they could continue to grow corn. Ice age hunters burned the forests

Some 20,000 years ago, ancient hunters apparently deliberately burned the thick forests of Europe — leaving behind grasslands and open, park-like forests, according to researchers from Leiden University, publishing in the online, peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS ONE. The researchers relied on analysis of accumulations of silt and computer simulations.

They used pollen samples and plant remains from marshes, lakes and wetlands to reconstruct the open, grassy, park-like conditions across much of Northern Europe 20,000 years ago.

But when they ran computer simulations they concluded the region should have been much more densely forested 20,000 years ago than the pollen samples suggested.

They also found signs of soot in their samples and concluded that repeated fires — probably set by big game hunting humans — accounted for the difference. They found traces of ash and soot associated with human settlements.

They concluded either those early humans were chronically careless with their use of fire — or they deliberately set fires to improve hunting conditions. Even today, hunters know that deer and elk and other game animals are often drawn to burn areas to browse or graze on the recovering vegetation.

