Community Almanac Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Library events

The following regularly scheduled events take place at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.

• Preschooler Storytime, for those 2 to 5 years — every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

• Hablemos Ingles/Let’s Speak Spanish — Conversational Spanish practice — every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Color Me Blissful — Adult Coloring Hour for Relaxation — every Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Baby Storytime, for those 0 to 23 months — every Thursday, 10:30 a.m.

Book Blitz

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is hosting a series of area authors in a program it is calling Book Blitz.

Guest authors through the rest of January are: Buckshot Dot, “Arizona HerStory,” 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18; Marsha Ward, “The Owen Family Saga,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25; and AnnaMarie Eveland, “At First Glance,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Book Blitz presentations are free and open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 928-474-9260.

Food distribution

The next Market on the Move food distribution is at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Gila Community College north parking lot, 201 N. Mudsprings Road in Payson. Approximately 60 pounds of store-quality produce and food items can be purchased for $15. Participants pick the items they want. The food is available on a first come, first served basis.

Stove and Fireplace Safety Seminar

Payson’s Ace Hardware & Nursery, 507 N. Beeline Hwy., in conjunction with the Payson Fire Department, is presenting a free Stove and Fireplace Safety Seminar from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The seminar will cover both wood/pellet stoves, fireplaces and fireplace inserts. Topics include: proper fuel selection, what not to burn, proper installation, maintenance and cleaning, and more.

Seating is limited, so make a reservation by calling 928-474-5238, extension 3.

Lego Family Fun

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., will have a Lego Family Fun kickoff event from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 with the movie “Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles.”

Each family that attends this event will receive a Lego Star Wars Mad Libs Booklet while supplies last.

Lego Family Fun will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the third Saturday of the month.

Volunteers needed Gila County homeless count

Gila County Community Services staff and volunteers will hit the streets at the end of January in an effort to get an accurate count of the number of Gila County residents experiencing homelessness.

This year, the annual Point in Time (PIT) count will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 27.

The county-wide PIT canvass will help determine the number of residents experiencing homelessness. The count is a crucial part of securing federal funding to help combat homelessness in Gila County.

Volunteers are needed across Gila County to ensure the count is accurate. Please call Dorine Prine at 928-474-7192 to volunteer.

Banner Payson hospital

Banner Payson Medical Center is seeking volunteers to work in the hospital gift shop as well as the information desk. Volunteers typically serve one, four-hour shift per week. To apply or learn more about volunteering, the public can call 928-472-1268.

Calling all artists

The Payson Art League invites all artists to participate in their annual Open Studio Tour.

Artists open their studios to the public to show and sell their work. This is a wonderful opportunity to interact with each other. Artists demonstrate how they produce art in different mediums and techniques. Visitors are able to ask questions and see art as a creative process. Studios are at various locations in Payson and Pine.

The tour dates are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 5, 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline for applications is March 1, 2017. Please contact Sally Myers for applications and more information at 928-472-8651 or email paysonartleague@gmail.com.