Fossil Creek Plan Comment Period Extended

The Forest Service has extended the deadline for sounding off on a plan to permanently limit access to Fossil Creek — and clamp down on the places where people can swim in the pristine, travertine stream.

You can now email or mail a comment by Jan. 17 to Nicole Branton, Red Rock District Ranger, at nbranton@fs.fed.us.

All of the plans effectively continue the current permit system, which has cut annual visitation from about 130,000 to 60,000. The most restrictive plan would limit visitors to a maximum of 610 per day. The preferred alternative would limit visitation to about 1,700 per day — about double the current limit.

The preferred Alternative D would also limit swimming in the chain of deep pools and spillovers. People could still swim near nine designated parking areas along the road, but not elsewhere along the creek. That includes a ban on swimming in a deep pool below a popular waterfall a mile or two upstream from the last parking area.

The Forest Service said the crowds using the pool pose a threat to both water quality and wildlife. At least three people have drowned in the pool in the past several years.

The preferred Alternative E would also look for ways to come up with several million dollars to reinforce and buffer the road from Strawberry down into the canyon, which has been shut down for four years.

Even if the Forest Service found the money, a permit system would limit to 40 a day the number of off-road vehicles narrower than 62 inches.

Some plans would shut down the steep trail from Strawberry to Fossil Springs. However, the preferred alternative would shift the trailhead, but leave the trail open. Alternative E would also create a new trail atop the Rim — in part to provide a nice, easy hike for the hoards of people who show up at the trailhead without a permit and without the gear and water needed to handle the 1,500-foot descent into the canyon.

Overall, the plan seeks to protect wildlife and water quality by limiting recreation, vehicles and camping.

Since APS shut down a power plant and returned water to the stream bed in 2005, the 17-mile-long stream has become one of the most important refuges for endangered native fish and a host of other species. It’s one of a handful of travertine streams in the world.

Alternative A allows 780 people at a time in the canyon. That’s what happens if the Forest Service makes no changes in the current rules.

Alternative B allows 610 people at a time and sharply reduces recreational use to protect wildlife and water quality. The plan would include 18 miles of hiking and riding trails and 10 designated campsites, but sharply restrict vehicles access. Alternative B would not only leave the road from Strawberry closed, it would close the road from Camp Verde a mile or more from the stream.

Alternative C allows 690 people at a time. It would also close road access to the creek, but include even fewer campsites and has only minor differences from Alternative B.

Alternative D allows 930 people at a time and closely resembles the preferred Alternative E, but with no camping and fewer motorized trails.

Alternative D would also include a new trailhead on the Strawberry side, 17 miles of non-motorized trails, four miles of trails for off-road vehicles, camping in 10 designated areas, possible use of outfitters or guides for access to the Waterfall Trail, and access for off-roaders on the road from Strawberry.

Fossil Creek Preferred Plan

• Allows 1,705 people into the creek at a time – the most of any alternative.

• Possibly improves FR 708 from Strawberry to the canyon bottom to allow 40 off-road vehicles per day access to the stream.

• Allows cars to reach the stream from Camp Verde on FR 708.

• Allows cars on FR 502 to Childs on the Verde River, with multiple improvements including group picnic areas.

• All current designated recreation areas remain open.

• Allows camping in 10 designated areas and dispersed camping for special events, plus three camp sites at the historic dam site with addition of an alternative toilet – possibly with a guide or outfitter.

• Includes a series of vault and portable toilets, trash cans, kiosks, signs, picnic tables, bike racks and gates in established recreation sites.

• Provides recreation sites and toilets at Irving on the Verde River and the junction with FR 708 and 502 for people with permits.

• Bans swimming away from the established recreation sites, including the waterfall.

• Converts informal waterfall trail into a designated system trail.

• Connects the Flume Trail to the creek and Fossil Springs.

• Leaves open the Fossil Springs trail (renamed Bear Trail), but shifts the trail in places. Would connect to the Mail Trail and the Flume Trail.

• Creates a short Rim Trail on the Strawberry side along the rim of the canyon.

• Leaves intact about 13 miles of non-motorized trail.

• Bars all dispersed camping along the stream.

• Bars all mining and prospecting in the Wild and Scenic River corridor.

