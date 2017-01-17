Girls Basketball Vs. Winslow 1-10-17

The Longhorns battled visiting Winslow for three quarters.

Unfortunately, the second quarter proved disastrous in a 51-32 loss to the Bulldogs on Jan. 10.

Miles Huff was encouraged by a strong final period from his team as the Longhorns outscored the Bulldogs 13-9.

“I was really pleased with tonight,” he said. “Winslow year-in and year-out is a top-10, top-five type team, and we made them work for it.

“The girls don’t stop fighting. I think that’s the biggest thing with this team. They’re willing to fight, down 20, down 10, whatever it is. That’s the thing that makes me happy as a coach is that they’re willing to fight until the last whistle. It’s fun to see, regardless of the final outcome.”

Beatrice Lewinson came off the bench to lead Payson with seven points. Makyla Hill and Shay England both chipped in six points for the Longhorns, who fell to 1-9 (3-13 counting tournaments) with their seventh straight loss.

Payson slipped to 0-3 in the 3A East. The Longhorns stood at 31st in the 3A power rankings that determine the seeding for the 24-team state tournament.

But Huff believes the Horns have the kind of fight in them to possibly get into the hunt for a state tournament berth.

The top three teams from each of the six regions earn automatic state tournament berths, with the final six spots filled based on the power rankings.

“Our goal right now is just to get into the region tournament,” the coach said. “I feel we’re really close. If we could get to the region tournament, upset some teams, then we’re still in good shape.”

He said the Longhorns can work their way into a spot in the region tournament with a good finish in the season’s final seven games.

“Obviously our overall record isn’t what we wanted it to be, but the way state’s set up this year, we’re still able to fight for stuff,” Huff said. “I think it’s huge for the girls so we have a goal, something to shoot for.”

Danielle James scored 23 points and Jenna Yazzie 11 to lead Winslow, No. 12 in the 3A power rankings.

The Bulldogs improved to 12-4 for all games, 6-2 in power points games and 2-1 in the 3A East.

Payson hoped to take a step toward turning things around when it played another 3A East

game at Lakeside Blue Ridge on Friday, Jan. 13. The Yellow Jackets are just ahead of Payson in the region standings at 1-3.

The Longhorns travel to play Holbrook at 6 p.m. today. The Roadrunners lead the 3A East and are No. 5 in the power rankings.

The Horns return to Wilson Dome to face Show Low on Friday, Jan. 20. The Cougars are another team they’ll need to beat to make a postseason push. Show Low is fourth in the 3A East with a 1-2 record.

Ashby gets double-double

Raegen Ashby poured in 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to power the visiting Longhorns in a 51-35 3A East loss at Snowflake on Jan. 6.

Kylee O’Donald added eight points and 11 rebounds for Payson. Abby Schreur dished out five assists and came up with four steals.

Elle Flake scored 12 points and came up with seven of her team’s 15 steals to lead the Lobos, who had eight girls score, including six with six or more points.

Contact the reporter at

kmorris@payson.com