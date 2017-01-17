History, Organics Inspire Writer

A love of history serves as a foundation for Josephine DeFalco’s fiction. Her work as a nutritionist, health advocate and urban organic farmer are the cornerstones for her cookbooks.

DeFalco, an Arizona native, splits her time between a cozy cabin in Christopher Creek — Getaway Meadow — and a one-acre organic farm in the Valley.

DeFalco has published two books, a historical novel, “The Nightbird’s Song” and a cookbook, “The Best Little Bread Book.”

She published her novel in 2015. She said the book is based on a small, obscure event that took place in Bisbee, Ariz., when mining management and miners went up against each other and divided the community. DeFalco learned about the event while serving as a volunteer with the Arizona Historical Society.

“The more I learned about these brave people of all backgrounds and ethnicities, and what they sacrificed to settle Arizona, the more I realized they needed to be recognized,” she said.

Her planned second novel, “The Butterfly Bush” is set in the hills of North Carolina and addresses the changes in this beautiful part of the country sustained after World War II. She said she is about halfway through the first draft of the book.

DeFalco premiered her cookbook at the 2016 Payson Book Festival. She said it was written for a couple of reasons: as a nutritionist and health advocate she is concerned when large masses of people start eliminating certain foods from their diets. Her “The Best Little Bread Book” is a counter to the current fad of removing gluten from diets.

“True gluten allergies are rare. That is not to downplay that some people are sensitive to certain foods,” said DeFalco, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, nurse and emergency medical technician.

She stresses the nutritional value in whole grain, organic foods.

The recipes in “The Best Little Bread Book” grew out of a need to do something with nearly 80 pounds of Sonoran wheat, which she and her husband grew on their farm. She explained it is a creamy-white, heirloom wheat that grows in the desert during the winter.

“It is the kind of wheat that was used at the old Hayden Flour Mills in Tempe and dates back to the time of Father Kino (1690s),” DeFalco said.

The couple’s crop was very successful, she said, and while it was a lot of work, once they started grinding their own flour and making their own bread, they were spoiled.

“I developed my own recipes in my home kitchen, free of additives and full of flavor. I wanted to share that bounty with everyone else, so I wrote ‘The Best Little Bread Book.’ My second (cook)book, ‘The Best Little Herb Book’ is currently under development and will teach beginners how to grow, preserve and use them in their favorite recipes,” DeFalco said.

The recipes work for both traditional preparation and with a bread-making machine. However, she recommends novice bakers start with the traditional method.

The book is in fact little — just 66 pages, and begins with a simple history of grains, followed by some bread-making basics and simple lessons. One such tip — you get better result when you bake during dry times.

DeFalco said “The Best Little Herb Book” should come out this summer.

While DeFalco has had her home in Christopher Creek since 2000, she grew up making trips to the Rim Country. “My brother, his best friend and I went to Woods Canyon Lake the day it opened and I caught my first fish,” she said, adding she was about 8 at the time.

“Writing has always been a part of my life and a means of expression for a shy child. I also feel that literature is a way to document our history and our presence on this planet; without that we don’t know where we’ve been and we don’t know where we’re going. Writing and literature gives us direction,” she said.

Focaccia Bread Recipe

Focaccia Bread

2-1/4 teaspoons or 1 packet of yeast

1/4 cup warm water

1-1/4 cups warm water or milk

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons sugar or honey

1-3/4 teaspoons salt

3-1/2 cups unbleached white or wheat flour

Topping

2 to 3 tablespoons virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon dried or fresh rosemary, minced

1 to 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

Dissolve yeast in 1/4 cup of water and proof for 10 minutes. In bread machine pan,combine liquids with dry ingredients and oil.

Set cycle to dough. If mixing by hand,combine dry ingredients in large bowl, add liquids to form a soft dough. Knead 7 to 10 minutes, then allow to rise for approximately one hour or until double in size.

After first rise grease a large, round pizza pan or 13-inch-by-18-inch baking sheet.

Roll dough to fit the pan, using hands to stretch and press dough to edges. Brush with olive oil, top with rosemary and cheese. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes until lightly browned. Remove from oven and when cool enough to handle, use kitchen shears to cut into triangles. Best served warm.

Her books are available as eBooks and in print on Amazon and Createspace. Learn more about her on her website JosephineDeFalco.com and her Facebook page https:/www.facebook.com/BestLittleOrganicFarm/

