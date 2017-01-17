Let The Little Buggers Fend For Themselves

We’re fascinated by some recent research documenting how decades-long droughts and hot spells have affected human beings, going back thousands of years.

The most recent findings demonstrated that the 50-year-long hot spell in the early 1600s forced wholesale shifts of population in the Southwest.

Moreover, the research suggests that humans have for millennia dramatically influenced whole ecosystems. That includes the intriguing finding that Stone Age hunters 20,000 years ago may have turned dense forests into grasslands and woodlands, probably by deliberately setting fires.

By the same token, the records shows long, cool wet periods — not even counting the enormous climate shifts of the Ice Ages, the most recent of which ended a scant 10,000 years ago.

The recent studies suggested a half-century-long increase in average temperatures and more frequent drought from 950 to 1250 caused major population shifts in the Southwest. People abandoned ancient, densely settled areas like Mesa Verde and likely moved a 1,000 miles, looking for a place they could still grow corn. The so-called Medieval Warm Period had profound impacts throughout the Northern Hemisphere, but remains poorly understood.

Moreover, centuries later the planet underwent an equally dramatic cooling period, which lasted off and on from 1300 and 1850. During the Little Ice Age, ice caps grew, famine set in, the flourishing Viking colonies on Greenland vanished beneath the ice and snowfall grew much heavier all across the Northern Hemisphere.

Scientists can’t fully explain these long hot and cold periods. Some have focused on changes in the sun’s output. Some have looked for variations in the Earth’s not quite regular orbit around the sun. Some have looked to volcanoes and changes in ocean currents. Some even suggested a population crash among humans caused by things like the Black Death allowed forests to regrow across Europe. This could have removed carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, cooling the planet.

So here’s the key question: If we know significant shifts in average temperatures occurred long before human beings emerged on the scene — why should we assume the current, observed warming trend has anything to do with our activities?

An interesting question.

But also the potential nub of a logical fallacy.

Just because the climate has shifted in the past without any help from humans doesn’t mean we can’t influence the climate now.

Scientists have convincingly documented a significant rise in average global temperatures in the past half century.

They’ve also convincingly documented a significant rise in concentrations of heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide and methane.

Moreover, they’ve demonstrated how the increase in those greenhouse gases could affect average temperatures.

Does that mean other, poorly understood natural fluctuations aren’t playing a role — perhaps even a dominant role?

Not at all.

Clearly, we still don’t fully understand all of the factors that affect average temperatures and drought. Maybe greenhouse gases are just contributing to some other, underlying process.

So does that let us off the hook?

Can we abandon climate treaties?

Can we continue to burn fossil fuels with abandon?

Well, think about cancer and cigarettes.

We’re pretty sure we’ve found a link between cigarettes, lung cancer and heart disease. Now, we can’t guarantee smoking cigarettes will kill you. The evidence is persuasive, but no doctor can guarantee you’ll end up with lung cancer. Heck, you could get hit by a truck tomorrow — so why give up your smokes because it will kill you if you live long enough?

That’s pretty much where we stand with climate change.

But here’s the kicker.

Even the pessimists concede we won’t face the most disastrous consequences of our contributions to global warming for decades. The temperature’s inching up, the droughts are coming more often, the sea level’s rising — but why make sacrifices and hard decisions now for something that might not happen for decades?

Well, maybe that depends on how you feel about your kids.

So let’s say we gamble the scientists are wrong. Let’s say we roll the dice and do nothing.

We can still rest secure in the knowledge that our kids and grandkids and great grandkids will pay the price.

So what the heck: Party on.

Burn every last lump of coal and frack the heck out of the aquifer.

Clearly, people have been coping with shifts in the climate for thousands of years.

Civilizations come and go.

Sometimes you starve.

Sometimes you just move.

That’s the way the climate crumbles.

Why should we worry about our children?

Let the little buggers look out for themselves.