Longhorn Boys Stun Snowflake, Again

Denver White hoped the magic Payson performed on the football field translated onto the basketball court.

It may have taken awhile to get it right, but the Longhorns pulled a badger out of a hat box, again.

And on their favorite stage — Snowflake High School.

Julian Parker poured in 19 points and Payson’s struggling basketball team jumped out to a commanding first-quarter lead and held on for a thrilling 51-50 boys basketball victory at Snowflake on Friday, Jan. 6.

Ryan Ricke added nine points and Atreyu Glasscock eight for the Longhorns, whose 15-3 lead after eight minutes proved just enough. The Lobos outscored the visitors in each of the final three quarters but came up just short.

Payson ended years of frustration against its rival on the football field by upsetting the second-seeded Lobos 7-6 in Snowflake in the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Nov. 5.

Now on the basketball court, Payson snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Lobos dating back to a 67-56 win under Jared Swanson on Jan. 29, 2010 in records found on MaxPreps.com.

The Longhorns halted a seven-game skid on Snowflake’s home court. It’s Payson’s first win in Snowflake since a 76-53 triumph by Kenny Hayes’ team on Jan. 18, 2008, according to records found on MaxPreps.com.

The Lobos had just trounced the Longhorns 94-69 in the Flagstaff Tournament on Dec. 9 of this season.

But Payson was a much different team in this 3A East contest.

Part of the reason is the Longhorns brought in Payson High School Hall of Fame coach Chuck Hardt to help improve a man-to-man defense that the players struggled to perform well in early this season. A frustrated Denver White had switched to a zone defense against Sedona Red Rock on Dec. 14 after watching the Longhorns fail to pick up the man D. That experiment lasted just three games.

“We started in a man and switched back to zone and you can’t win games that way,” White said. “So we went back to man starting in Snowflake.

“The boys really worked on it; gave their legs a break over the (holiday) break. They just came out and they dominated. Now they’ve got a handle on it.”

The loss was the fourth in a row for the Lobos. Snowflake is 3-6 and No. 21 in the 3A power rankings after beating Monument Valley on Jan. 7 and losing to Holbrook on Jan. 10.

The teams meet again at Payson on Jan. 24.

Payson played at Lakeside Blue Ridge on Friday, Jan. 13. The Longhorns face another big challenge at Holbrook tonight. They play at Show Low on Friday.

Winslow goes wild from the perimeter

Dylan Justice came off the bench to score a team-high 14 points for Payson in an 83-58 3A East home loss to Winslow on Tuesday.

Julian Parker and Atreyu Glasscock both added 10 points and Rayce Mathews chipped in eight.

Junior Ricardo Villanueva scored 25 points to lead three Bulldogs in double figures. He sank three of Winslow’s 13 three-point baskets. Rory Billie added 14 points and Trishane Cly 13 for the Bulldogs, who improved to 13-5 overall and stand at No. 11 in the 3A power rankings at 6-2. Winslow is 2-1 in the 3A East, one game behind 3-0 Lakeside Blue Ridge.

Payson slipped to 2-7 and to No. 25 in the 3A power rankings.

Contact the reporter at

kmorris@payson.com