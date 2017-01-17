Man Gets 22 Years For Abuse Of His Mother

A man that left his ailing mother in filth while he spent her money, was sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

James Robert Carroll, 53, elected not to go through a jury trial or plea negotiations with the Gila County Attorney’s Office. Instead, he pleaded guilty to all five counts in a grand jury indictment, including unlawful imprisonment, fraudulent schemes, aggravated assault, theft and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Carroll wrote the court that he felt overwhelmed taking care of his mother and failed to do so properly.

His 86-year-old mother meanwhile, asked the court to impose the strictest sentence possible, saying Carroll had always been a burden on her, the family and society.

The Gila County Attorney’s Office recommended Judge Gary Scales sentence Carroll to 46 years in prison. Scales Dec. 27 sentenced Carroll to 22 years in prison.

Police were called to the home of Carroll’s mother in March after a neighbor heard her yelling for help.

Payson police officers looked through a widow in the home and saw Carroll’s mother lying on the ground in a dark room with her head near the window. Officers were greeted by the overwhelming smell of feces when they entered the home, according to a pre-sentence report.

The woman appeared malnourished, thin and was covered in feces. There was also human waste on the bed and floor.

The woman said Carroll had abandoned her, locking her in the bedroom. The woman said she could not care for herself, as she was bed ridden. She relied on Carroll to prepare her meals and use the restroom. The woman had been in hospice care, but when she recovered, came home under her son’s care.

She said Carroll left her alone sometimes for a day or more. When Carroll would ask for food or soil herself, Carroll would hit her in the head or the kidneys, the woman told police, according to the pre-sentence report.

Carroll was brought to the hospital and staff confirmed she was malnourished and dehydrated, had a blood infection due to exposure to urine and feces.

The GCAO found Carroll abused his position financially as his mother’s caretaker between November 2013 and April 2016, liquidating nearly $60,000 from her accounts and assets for tobacco and purchases at adult novelty stores.

Carroll wrote Scales that he was culpable for his actions.

“Taking care of my mother was the most noble thing I have ever done,” Carroll wrote. “But somewhere along the way, I got overwhelmed and confused about what I should do with the care of my mom. I didn’t want to let her go to the home and never got help with her and never got time off from 24/7 caregiving and I failed at the need of my time for caring for her.”

Carroll told a probation officer that soon after his mother was released from hospice care, she had respite services, however, when that ended, he became overwhelmed caring for his mother.

“Although he felt caring for her was the noble thing to do, the amount of care his mother needed was more than he could feasibly provide,” probation wrote.

Carroll denied taking advantage of his mother financially, saying she had agreed to let him use her retirement to cover bills as well as his personal finances. Carroll also said that after his father killed himself in 1969, his mother, who he said was emotionally abusive, raised Carroll.

“Despite his justification, what is clear is this care is truly a tragic, malicious, unconscionable, inconceivable act of violence he committed against his own mother,” probation wrote.

Carroll has several prior felonies.

Carroll’s mother wrote Scales to ask him to give Carroll the “stiffest sentence and penalty possible.”

“Although I am his natural mother I have no maternal instincts towards him now,” she wrote. “He beat and assaulted me, robbed me of everything, locked me up and left me for dead.”

Given his track record in and out of the court system, Carroll’s mother said he cares for no one but himself.

“All his life James has been a constant burden on me, he has never succeeded in any endeavor except being a career criminal,” she wrote.

