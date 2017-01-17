Naked Man Sentenced

A man that drank three bottles of vodka and then threatened to cut a woman’s head off was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison Thursday.

Ronald John Martens, 65, is reportedly a changed man from that crazy night in February 2015, according to his lawyer Michael Bernays.

Bernays said Martens is now clearer headed, as 237 days he has sat in jail have done him good.

Judge Gary Scales sentenced Martens to a minimum sentence of 1.5 years in prison for two counts of disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.

On Feb. 7, 2015, deputies were called to Martens home after he drank three 750 milliliter bottles of vodka and became verbally abusive toward his wife and her sister, according to a pre-sentence report.

Martens got his sword, sharpened it and threatened to cut off one woman’s head. The pre-sentence report does not include the women’s names so it is unclear if he threatened to cut off his wife’s head or her sister.

Martens then walked around the home naked because he was “horny.”

Martens reportedly used an ax and a knife to cut two holes in a bedroom door. Both women said they feared for their lives, according to the report.

Martens told a probation officer he was in an alcoholic blackout at the time and said some inappropriate things, but denied threatening the women.

He used the ax on the door because the handle was broken and he could not get out of the room.

In a letter to the court, Martens said he would do anything to get out and take care of his wife, including checking into a rehabilitation program.

This is his first felony conviction.

He worked 43 years in construction, mainly as a plumber, before retiring.

Around the age of 57, he started drinking consistently and in the past three years started drinking excessively. He is committed to staying sober now, he told probation.

At sentencing Thursday, Martens wife asked Scales to let her husband come home.

“Although despondent his conduct will result in a prison sentence, with the support of his family, his faith and commitment to his recovery, Mr. Martens’ is committed to beginning his life anew following his release,” probation wrote.

Probation recommended a minimum prison sentence.

