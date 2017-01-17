Nodlinski Left His Mark On Phs

Throngs of family, friends, former students and athletes turned out Jan. 7 at the John Neumann Parish in Yuma to pay tribute to longtime teacher and coach Terry Nodlinski.

After a battle with cancer, Nodlinski, 73, died Jan. 1 at the Shea Medical Center in Scottsdale.

Prior to his death, Nodlinski had worked several years as the Yuma Catholic High School Athletic Director.

For 15 years, he coached baseball and football and taught computer skills and math at Payson High School before resigning in 1988 to accept similar positions in the Tolleson School District.

As PHS football coach, he led the Longhorns to state runner-up finishes in 1976 and 1986 and to an undefeated state championship season in 1981.

Early on in Arizona, he became a fixture on the prep football scene serving as a coaches’ association all-star game coach and advisor.

Under his tutelage, Longhorn players were at season’s end almost always all-region, all-state and all-star recipients.

As word of his death filtered through Payson, former students turned to posting memories of him on social media.

Roy Sandoval, now the Gila County Schools Superintendent, recalled, “Under Coach Nodlinski (in football) we went from 0-9-1 to 11-2 and state runners up in four years.

“He impacted many lives with that gruff countenance and bass voice.”

Sandoval then paid the ultimate compliment every teacher and coach hopes for, “I am a better man because of his influence.”

Wendy Joe Pederson remembered, “I was scared of him, but then I took a computer programing class from him and he was so nice to me.”

Three days after hearing of the death, Teresa Montoya posted, “I remember him well and he left his mark on this community.”

“Coach Nod,” as he was known in Payson, was inducted into the Arizona High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Arizona Athletic Directors Hall of Fame in 2009.

Following his induction in the coaches hall, he returned often to the spring ceremonies, especially when former fellow PHS coaches Dennis Pirch and Dan Reid were being honored.

Nodlinski began his teaching-coaching career in 1965 at three schools in Nebraska before moving to Arizona to accept a teaching-coaching position in Gila Bend.

After leaving Payson, he coached football at Tolleson and served as baseball coach for Glendale-Independence High. In 1991 he returned to Gila Bend to become the school’s athletic director. There, he served several years as president of the Class 2A Desert West Region.

A Nebraska native, Nodlinski graduated in 1960 from Perkins County High School. In 1962 he graduated from McCook Junior College and three years later earned a bachelor’s degree from Doane College.

Although football was always a top priority, he harbored a passion for collecting tractors, scale models to life-sized.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marsha; daughter Kristi; son Troy (Lori); father Milford; brother Richard (Marlene); sister Vicki (Curt); and many nieces and nephews.

Both Kristi and Troy are PHS alumni.

A scholarship fund had been established in Nodlinski’s name at Wells Fargo Bank. It is “Coach Nod” at account number 2250244965.

Scholarship funds will be used to aid high school student athletes.