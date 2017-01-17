Pcs Volunteers - Heroes Of Education

The Payson Unified School District board recognized three volunteers that have given their time and talents to Payson Center for Success, the online school in the district.

Joanna Caroll

Caroll has volunteered within the Payson Unified School district since her children were small.

She has taught art classes at various levels, worked at Book fairs, Homecoming Parades, Prom and other Dances.

She has been a Parent Advisory Board member, worked with the Gear Up program, and coordinated local and regional ACADEC competitions.

“She continues to volunteer today at PCS,” said PUSD Superintendent Greg Wyman, “She has many gifts and talents beginning with her artistic abilities and strong desire to work with kids which clearly shines through.”

At PCS, Caroll has worked with students for the past three years teaching a pull-out art class where students have learned a great deal from her teaching and experience.

“She has put in a tremendous amount of hours over the years and still today expresses how much she is grateful to be able to work with amazing students,” said Wyman, “PCS greatly appreciates you Joanna for your generosity over the years and hopes that you will continue to work with students for years to come.”

Mike Wilson

Mike the Math Guy - and science too - has helped at PCS since last spring. Rotary recruited him and his wife Mary supported the offer.

Wilson, a retired engineer, makes a quiet but powerful impact on the students whom he assists - as well as the staff.

“It is said that Mike was born to be an engineer,” said Wyman, “His mother used to tell a story that at about five-years old, he took apart an alarm clock and reassembled it. He built home-made bicycles, scooters and other gadgets as a kid as well.”

Mike and his wife Mary have been in Payson for two years.

“He's a wonderful family man, kind to everyone and loves to learn about everything, nothing seems to escape his interest!,” said Wyman, “He's the guy who over-tips at restaurants, helps a neighbor with groceries month after month, and always quietly steps up.

Which has been clearly shown with his giving heart at PCS.”

William ‘Mr. Bill’ Smith

“This is Mr. Bill’s 21st year volunteering at PCS,” said Wyman.

Smith retired from education in California and made Payson his home thereafter.

He has spent his time at PCS working with students on positive thinking to create positive outcomes in their lives, naming his class ‘The New You’.

“PCS is unable to even estimate the number of students that Bill has touched over the years in one way or another,” said Wyman, “Bill not only teaches his class to our young adults but he has also spent numerous hours cheering them on at Unity day, participating in their holiday and year end celebrations as well as been in attendance at every graduation ceremony since the beginning.”

Wyman said Smith is with PCS at break every Tuesday and Thursday to share words of wisdom that he lives by and expresses as food for thought for all students and staff in which the staff is grateful to have him on their team.

The three posed together for a photo with board members Shirley Dye, Sheila Deschaaf and Shane Keith.