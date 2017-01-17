Raffle To Benefit Senior Center In Payson

To celebrate love, Valentine’s Day and its customers, the Senior Center’s Trinkets and Treasures thrift shop will raffle off a Michael DeAngelo wedding dress.

All proceeds will support the Meals on Wheels and Dial a Ride programs sponsored by the Senior Center.

The dress is a size 14, strapless with a train colored pure white with crystals sewn throughout.

“The veil comes with the dress,” said Janie Ramey, thrift shop employee.

In order to show how beautiful this dress will look once on, Janie’s daughter Krysta modeled the dress and veil.

Tickets will run $10 for one and $15 for two, said Janie. They are on sale now and will continue through Feb. 14.

On Valentine’s Day, Trinkets and Treasures will host a customer appreciation day with food, drink and specials throughout the store.

“But you don’t have to be present for the drawing,” said Janie.

Staff will call the winner based on the phone number on the raffle ticket.

Trinkets and Treasures is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The store has recently gone through an extensive reorganizing.

“We moved everything,” said Janie, “It’s not as cluttered.”

The thrift store has expanded into the back lot adding sheds for children’s goods, a Bargain Barn and what Janie calls a “Man Cave.”

“The Man Cave has exercise equipment and sports stuff,” she said.

