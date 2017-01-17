Ryan Ricke, A Standout In All Arenas

Watch Ryan Ricke swish a jump shot, drive in for a layup, battle for a rebound or dive for a loose ball and you might think he’s a pretty good basketball player.

You’d be right.

Watch him dig a low throw out of the dirt, make a diving stop of a line drive, blow a fastball past a batter or line a single to center field and you might think he’s a pretty good baseball player.

You’d be right.

Watch him shake off multiple tacklers, turn a near-sack into a 10-yard gain, put a 20-yard pass right in his receiver’s hands or dive into the end zone for a touchdown and you might think he’s a pretty football player.

You’d be right.

And even if you’re then amazed that he’s a standout athlete in three sports — you wouldn’t necessarily see the most impressive thing about this gifted young man.

That’s because fans don’t see the hard work that has produced 3.5 grade point average.

And they don’t see the leadership he exudes — both on the field and in the classroom.

“He’s a good leader,” said football and basketball teammate Atreyu Glasscock. “He tries to point everyone in the right direction. Just his skill kind of makes him a leader. He’s just someone for us to look up to because of how talented he is in all the sports he does.”

“Ryan is just one of those players that are like glue holding the team together,” said Payson varsity baseball coach Brian Young. “He can play almost any position on the field and is willing to do it to help the team. He just has a deep drive to compete and win.”

And he’s a great teammate.

“Off the field, he is just one of the nicest and most engaging student-athletes you will meet,” Young said. “He is smart and funny, and just an easy kid to relate to. He is a good student, but also adds a lot to class.”

At 6-foot-5, Ricke possesses the size that Division I college football coaches covet.

He sat out his sophomore and junior years of football. Had he played football all four years in high school, he likely would already be receiving scholarship offers from major college football programs.

“If he’d have had those other two years of football he would have probably went D-I as a quarterback,” said boys basketball head coach and assistant football coach Denver White. “Ryan didn’t take time off, he was pushed out of the program a little bit. It was not because of (head football coach) Jake (Swartwood), it was another coach on the staff that shunned him.”

White saw the kind of quarterback he would become when he started for the junior varsity as a freshman.

“He would hold the ball and just get smacked and still throw a great ball, just like this year in football,” White said.

Even after two years away from the game, Ricke impressed after taking over as the starter in the second game this year. He didn’t throw an interception until being picked off at Snowflake in the playoffs.

Of course, that pick didn’t wind up mattering as the senior dove in for a touchdown to lift Payson to a thrilling 7-6 upset of the No. 2 Lobos for its first playoff win in eight years. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak against Snowflake.

Ricke said it took some time for the reality of what happened to finally sink in.

“I woke up the next day and I didn’t believe it,” he said. “I was like, ‘oh, basketball season.’ Then I was like, ‘wait, we won last night; it’s not a dream.’”

As impressive as any part of his game on the football field is his ability to avoid sacks. Head coach Jake Swartwood said, “that boy’s Houdini.”

Players joke that it’s hard to tackle a tree.

“When I’m running around and they only have one leg (to grab),” says Ricke, “it’s kind of hard to bring me down without more people hanging off me. And I’m so tall that it takes me forever to fall that I can just release the ball before I hit the ground.”

He could walk on at a big school and probably work his way into a scholarship.

Or he could play football at a small four-year school or at a junior college and transfer to a big program in two years.

He’s got the size and talent to play football, baseball or basketball at the next level.

When basketball season ends, he’ll play his final year of baseball at Payson.

“Last year in baseball I tore my quad in the first tournament game at Fountain Hills and was out for six or seven weeks,” he said. “It sucked watching people run around and have fun and I just sat on the bench the whole game.”

He says his dad, Jeremy, taught him everything about sports. But his cousin, the late Mike Barr, provides inspiration to this day. The former PHS multi-sport standout died of a heart attack in 2010 at the age of 25.

“Looking up to him inspired me to play,” Ricke said. “When he passed away, it just hit me hard. So I try a little harder for him.”

