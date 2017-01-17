Spider, Varicose Veins Point To Circulation Issue

Most people will get spider or varicose veins at some point in their life. They’re unsightly, but more importantly they can be an indicator of a circulation issue.

Dr. Mir Ali, who currently has a practice in Globe at Cobre Valley Heart Institute and will soon be in Payson, is a cardiologist with a special interest in arteries and veins.

He wants Rim residents to learn the basics about venous disorders and treatment options he will bring to the community when he opens his practice here.

Ali said a good overview of spider and varicose veins; their causes; treatment and more is available on the website of the American College of Phlebology (www.phlebology.org/patient-informations/conditions-treatments/causes). Some of that information is shared here.

The causes of spider and varicose veins rest with the circulatory system – arteries, which pump blood from the heart throughout the body, and veins, which return the blood back to the heart. Arteries and gravity work together to pull the blood down from the heart. Veins must generate their own pumping action to resist gravity and move the blood back up to the heart.

To move the blood back to the heart, veins are arranged in two layers: deep veins that run vertically within our muscles and superficial veins that are arranged as a network of thousands of vessels. When the veins are unable to pump blood properly, the blood begins to pool in our veins instead of moving up toward the heart. This pooling is what leads to the appearance of spider and varicose veins, as well as the more serious symptoms of leg pain, leg swelling and blood clotting.

According to the ACP website, there are several risk factors that contribute to vein disease:

• Aging is one of the most important risk factors. Small venous problems often progress into large ones over time. A decrease in the body’s production of collagen, a breakdown of the elastic material in vein walls causes them to breakdown and stretch over time, which ultimately results in bulging veins, more visible veins, and swelling in the veins.

• Genetics is also a significant risk factor. Vein disorders run in families, and if you have a family member with spider or varicose veins, you are more likely to develop them yourself.

• Ethnicity also plays a role in the development of venous disorders. Research has found that Caucasians have a higher incidence of varicose veins than people of Hispanic, African American and Asian descent.

• Mobility is also a risk factor – and it can be an important treatment method as well. Sitting, lying and particularly standing for long periods of time hinders the ability of the leg muscles to pump blood, slowing down the blood flow.

Vein disease is a lifelong problem that cannot be cured with a single procedure or treatment. The good news is that treatment is generally relatively easy, so repetition as needed is not something to dread.

Meeting with a vein care specialist for a full evaluation and comprehensive discussion about the treatments available is the first step to addressing venous disorders.

According to ACP there are two general treatment options: conservative measures, such as compression stockings or herbal remedies, and corrective measures such as sclerotherapy, surgery and light source/laser treatment (more information on these treatments is available on the ACP website).

Ali said there is also a third treatment now available, one approved about two years ago by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and one he has used about 400 times since its introduction.

“It’s a unique system and takes only 10 to 15 minutes,” he said.

The patient checks in and is brought to his office’s procedure suite. An ultrasound is used along with a small amount of local anesthesia. The ultrasound directs him to where the procedure needs to be done and he makes a minute entry point for a catheter. It advanced to the point of treatment. A trigger vibrates the catheter at a high speed in the vein, collapsing it. A chemical is injected simultaneously to seal the vein.

“There are numerous good veins around the problem site that take over and the patient’s circulatory system functions better.

Once the catheter is removed Ali has a pressure bandage placed over the entry point and has the patient do extra walking to speed recovery and prevent clotting.

He was among the first to use it.

To learn more about Dr. Ali, email cobreheart@gmail.com.