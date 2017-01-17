Subversive Hemp - In Arizona?

So poor, pleasant, hard-working Hemp goes to the store, without his troublesome brother Pot.

The storeowner glares at him.

The security guards follow him around.

Poor Hemp.

No one can tell him from Pot.

And Pot has an awful reputation.

He spends all his time getting high.

He creates mayhem.

And he stinks.

Hemp, on the other hand, builds things, makes people healthy, goes to bed at 9 every night — and never, ever gets high.

Cops think they’re identical — but they aren’t.

When Pot’s flowery hair grows out, it grows in dreadlocks.

Hemp’s hair, in comparison, grows long, thin and lanky.

Their leafy extremities have very different shapes, too.

Pot’s tends to be shorter and stubbier, while Hemp’s are long and thin.

Not hard to see the difference.

Poor Hemp; storeowners and cops just don’t care. They say, “They’re close enough — so they’re both guilty.”

A sad mistake on the part of the authorities.

See, hemp is a remarkable nutrition source that could solve our worst health epidemics. Its seeds contain a unique source of protein that has all 20 amino acids, including the nine essential amino acids our bodies can’t produce.

The oil has a perfect balance between omega-6 and omega-3 essential fatty acids. Research shows this balance can protect the heart and arteries.

The plant also is an excellent source of Vitamin E, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, sulfur, calcium, iron and zinc.

See how poor Hemp tries to do good?

Not only can hemp solve many health problems, it has an array of industrial uses, too.

In 1938, Popular Mechanics magazine touted hemp as the new billion-dollar crop, saying it, “can be used to produce more than 25,000 products, ranging from dynamite to cellophane.”

But Hemp’s sinister twin — Pot (or its proper name, marijuana) — always messes up Hemp’s chance to do good.

But if Arizona state senator Sonny Borrelli has his way, farmers could start growing this amazing plant in Arizona.

Borrelli has introduced SB1045, but he faces opposition from the criminal justice system.

Why?

Prosecutors say they cannot figure out the difference between Hemp and its twin, Pot.

They believe hemp will be used as an excuse by criminals to peddle their wares.

Now the joke goes — smoke a pound of hemp and all you’ll get is fried lungs.

But seriously, only an idiot would smoke hemp. It has no psychoactive qualities, but it does have tons of health benefits if you do anything but smoke it.

Borrelli says it’s easy for him to tell the difference between the two plants: “You can tell by the leaf itself. It has a different shape to it,” he said in an interview with Capitol Times.

Prosecutors say, that doesn’t matter because there’s a trace of the psychoactive component THC in hemp.

They complain it would take new testing machines to tell the difference between dried, ground up hemp and the marijuana that’s still illegal in Arizona.

What a shame.

It seems awfully short-sighted to keep the farmers of Arizona away from a plant that could heal so many of our most pressing health problems.

Even the National Institutes of Health have advocated for hemp.

The NIH research goes on and on about the potential for hemp seeds and oil to combat cholesterol, high blood pressure, atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) and heart disease. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2868018/)

The NIH even says hemp has been an important source of food, fiber and medicine since prehistoric times.

However, even the NIH chafes against the roadblocks to research put up by the criminal justice system.

“Because of legal regulations, lack of knowledge and some confusion about the differences between fiber hemp and marijuana, the growth of hempseed research has been slower than expected,” wrote NIH researchers. “In view of its long history of dietary usage, it is surprising that research on the effects of dietary hempseed in animals and humans has been limited.”

Celebrity health gurus such as Andrew Weil tout hemp as a super food, with effects on coronary heart disease and cancer.

Hemp should be a celebrity.

Instead, it’s lumped into the criminal category with its brother Pot.

Still, Hemp can’t stay out of stores. Hemp hearts, the soft, delicious center of the hemp seeds, have shown up in the huge box store Costco. Seems customers can tell the difference between Hemp and Pot — why not prosecutors and cops?

Hearty Vegetable Quinoa Soup

www.manitobaharvest.com

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

1 carrot, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 large sweet potato, peeled and chopped

2 cups chopped butternut squash

3 bay leaves

2 cartons (1 litre each) vegetable broth

2 cans (500 ml) diced tomatoes

1 can (500 ml) chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 cup quinoa, uncooked

1 teaspoon rosemary, minced

2 teaspoon thyme, minced

2 cups kale, chopped

1/2 cup Hemp Hearts

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

Put a large pot over medium heat and add in the olive oil. Put the onion, carrot and celery in the pot and cook for about 5 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Add the garlic, sweet potato, butternut squash and bay leaves and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes or until the veggies are cooked. Pour the vegetable broth, tomatoes, chickpeas, quinoa, rosemary and thyme into the pot and cook covered for about 15 minutes or until the quinoa is done. Add in the kale and Hemp Hearts and season with salt and pepper. Cook for another 5 minutes and then serve.

Contact the reporter mnelson@payson.com