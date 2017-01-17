Thanks for helping us get our RV unstuck

My husband and I are in our 70s. We were out on Control Road in our fifth-wheel RV recently when we got into a very tight spot not far from Geronimo Estates.

When Steve came out to get his mail at the group of mailboxes, he saw that we were really stuck. He was very cordial and helpful, going out of is way to help us free our RV.

Most folks do not stop to help, but he spent over an hour of his time helping us to get on our way. If he hadn’t come along we might still be out there.

Thank you Steve, for being so kind-hearted.

Bob and Ce Ce Rogge