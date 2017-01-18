Police Need Help Finding Thieves That Stole $100,000 In Tools

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help finding who broke into a construction yard and made off with $101,000 in tools.

Sometime between noon on Dec. 30 and 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 3, someone got through a chain link fence at a APS construction yard on Forest Service Road 379, east of State Route 87. The thieves then broke into a locked metal Conex box and stole $101,000 in tools and materials, according to a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call WeTip at 800-782-7463. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Contact the reporter at abechman@payson.com