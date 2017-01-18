Production Problems With Milk Ranch Wells

The production numbers for the three Milk Ranch wells in the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District between 2014 and 2016 show radical swings over three years.

Newly elected PSWID board chair Maher Hazine said the district has many reasons for the fluctuation in numbers.

He said sometimes those wells are not needed for the system to have enough water. Other times, they may need maintenance.

“We have a series of wells we own and wells we have through sharing agreements,” said Hazine. “(Production) depends on cost and production. We move water around as we need it.”

Overall, however, the production of the system has remained consistent for the past three years, producing roughly 100 million gallons of water.

“All I know, with all the wells we’ve got, we have sufficient water to feed the system,” Hazine.

On its website, PSWID has well production reports from 2014 through 2016.

The reports list all of the wells from Pine and Strawberry including the shared well system.

In 2014, Milk Ranch III well had not gone into production,

so it showed zero production. However, between Milk Ranch I and II, the two wells provided 26 percent of the total system needs.

In 2015, all three wells produced 33 percent of PSWID’s water needs. The district bought two of the wells from Realtor Ray Pugel, but had problems with the amount of sand in the wells. The district then drilled a third well nearby.

By 2016, both Milk Ranch I and II had dropped to producing mere trickles of a few thousand gallons. Milk Ranch III, in comparison, upped its output to 29 percent of the system’s production in 2016.

The PSWID board at its Jan. 19 meeting will continue the discussion it started in December on what to do to improve the production of the Milk Ranch well system.

At its last meeting, the board had three different options — hire a hydrologist to figure out exactly why the system has so much turbidity, drill a whole new well or install a filtration system. The board elected to spend about $75,000 to analyze the problem. Either a filtration system or another well could cost about $300,000 to $500,000.

Hazine said all three wells

pour into one storage tank, so the solution has to take that into consideration.

The original Milk Ranch well proved the existence of a deep source of water, which eventually enabled the district to lift a 10-year moratorium on building any new homes or businesses in Pine and Strawberry.

PSWID does have a master plan to address to ultimate build out, but Hazine said at this point it is difficult to predict exactly how much water residents will need.

“It’s a guesstimate at best,” he said.

In any case, the PSWID board is working to make sure the community has enough water, which requires making the Milk Ranch wells productive.

The district must also fix the aging, leaky system, which currently loses more than 30 percent of the water pumped out of the wells before it ever reaches a water meter.

“About one-third of our water is lost and unaccounted for,” said Hazine.

To fix that, PSWID is moving forward quickly with a valve project that will allow the district to shut off smaller areas when repairs are needed, in addition to addressing the Milk Ranch well system.

The valves will allow the district to more quickly to conserve water.

Hazine said the board is doing its best with the situation at hand.

“What the current board has to deal with are the realities of today,” he said. “The bottom line is it is what it is. All we can do is move forward.”

Part of moving forward includes increased communication with the community.

Hazine said he will discuss launching a Facebook page and Twitter account at the upcoming meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19.

PSWID total system production

Well production in gallons — all wells

2014 - 102.21 million

2015 - 101.72 million

2016 - 105.14 million

For a copy of the agenda, location and time of the meeting please visit the PSWID website at: http://pswid.org.

Contact the reporter at

mnelson@payson.com