Seven-Person Rollover On The Beeline Highway

A group of seven people escaped serious injury Sunday night after their vehicle rolled on the Beeline Highway.
The vehicle rolled at milepost 246 on southbound State Route 87 on what firefighters described as wet, slick roadway conditions.
All seven people were wearing seatbelts and there were only minor injuries. They were transported to Banner Payson Medical Center for treatment.
Contact the reporter at
abechman@payson.com
