Community Almanac Friday, January 20, 2017

Payson Christian School open house Saturday

Payson Christian School’s open house is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21. The school is at 1000 E. Frontier St.

Meet the teachers, take a tour, and learn about how the average student has more than 50 percent of tuition covered in scholarships. School officials encourage parents to enroll their students early so not to miss out on scholarship opportunities.

Payson Christian School has an average class size of 8:1; and more than 50 percent of its teachers have, or are pursuing their master’s degrees.

Lego Family Fun

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., will have a Lego Family Fun kickoff event from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 with the movie “Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles.”

Each family that joins us for this event will receive a Lego Star Wars Mad Libs Booklet while supplies last.

Lego Family Fun is going to be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the third Saturday of the month.

Free Country Western dance lessons Saturday

Free Country Western dance lessons with John and Lynn Pajerski are from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at The Ox Bow Saloon on West Main Street.

Bring a partner or come by yourself and learn the Arizona 2-step, country waltz, East Coast swing (triple time) and line dances.

Cinnamon Girl Classic Band will perform at 7 p.m. after the lesson.

All lessons are free, but participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to The Deacon’s Pantry Food Bank.

For details, call 480-734-1647.

Gooey, giggly fun at library

Frosty Flubber is cold, rubbery, glittery and stretchy — and maybe slimy. Come see for yourself at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 24.

To learn more, call 928-474-9260.

Learn how to comment on bills in committees

The Payson Tea Party invites Rim residents to learn about how to comment on bills they support or oppose from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260.

The speaker is Jose Borrajero, who coordinates the Arizona Ready Response Team Calls to Action on Arizona House and Senate bills.

He will train those in attendance in how to use the ALIS (Arizona Legislative Interactive Service) to make comments on bills in committee, and to contact groups of legislators the easy way.

You have to sign up first to use ALIS, so call if you cannot attend the meeting, but want to be involved, call 928-951-6774 for more information.

Classic movie series begins with ‘The Big Sleep’

A classic movie series is being launched by the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., with a screening of the 1946 film noir classic “The Big Sleep” starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.

This is the first in a new monthly series. The screening is at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24. Popcorn and refreshments will be available.

For details, call 928-474-9260.

Book Cooks event Jan. 25 for preschoolers

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson, is presenting a Book Cooks event for preschoolers, ages 3 to 5, in January.

Visit the library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25. Children will be read “The Snowman Storybook” and make snowman pancakes.

For details, stop by the library or call 928-474-9260.

Book Blitz presentations

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is hosting a series of area authors in a program it is calling Book Blitz at the Payson Public Library.

The library’s guest authors through the rest of January are: Marsha Ward, “The Owen Family Saga,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25; and AnnaMarie Eveland, “At First Glance,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Book Blitz presentations are free and open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 928-474-9260.

Visit Zane Grey Cabin replica for free

To celebrate Zane Grey’s 145th Birthday, the Northern Gila County Historical Society is offering free admission to the Zane Grey Cabin replica, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway. The free admission is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 – Zane Grey’s birthday.

In addition, members of the Tonto Amateur Radio Association will be on site to talk with Zane Grey fans around the world. Whether you want to celebrate Zane Grey’s contribution to American literature, share your passion for stories of the Wild West or talk with Zane Grey fans around the world, this is your special day.

Zane Grey visited Rim Country regularly in the 1920s staying at his cabin under the Mogollon Rim near the present-day fish hatchery.

After years of abandonment and decay, Bill Goettl, a Phoenix air conditioning magnate, restored the cabin in 1966. It was opened to the public as a free-of-charge museum until 1990 when the Dude Fire destroyed it.

The current replica cabin in Green Valley Park was finished in 2005. The cabin is part of the Rim Country Museum complex.

TCCA brings Tenore to Payson for Jan. 29 concert

Tenore brings its wit, talent, charm and charisma with a powerful concert at the Payson High School Auditorium in Payson, at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29. Single tickets are $25 and are available at the door. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

The Tonto Community Concert Association (“TCCA”) is committed to bringing quality entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series and support of the fine arts in Payson schools. This series is intended as an enriching cultural experience for the people of Payson and those in surrounding communities.

For more information, visit www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.

Blood drive

Post-holiday blood donors are urgently needed. More blood transfusions are required in January than during any other month of the year.

More than 500 donors of all blood types are required every day for patients in the 64 Arizona hospitals depending upon United Blood Services, however, Type O is always in greatest demand. Less than a one day supply of O-negative and O-positive remain on the United Blood Services’ shelves following the winter holiday season.

There is a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson.

To make an appointment to Find the Hero in You, call 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376) or visit www.BloodHero.com.

Choral Society auditions

The Payson Choral Society is looking for a few new members.

Rim residents are invited to try out at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy Street.

Rehearsals for the May 14 and May 15 Spring Concert begin Jan. 30 (that evening at 6:30 p.m. following the tryouts).

If you like to sing, want to have fun with a great group of people, and you are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals, come be a part of the Choral Society.

For further information, call John Landino at 928-468-6684.

Seeking local talent for Payson’s Got Talent

The Payson Mazatzal Optimist Club will be holding auditions for the Payson’s Got Talent Show on Feb. 4 at the Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. The application fee of $10 will give you two tickets to the show on March 25 and a shot at the $500 first prize, $250 second prize, or the third prize of $100! This will be THE event of the year!

You can pick up audition forms at Serendipity on Main Street, or Crosswinds Restaurant. This event is for anyone residing in northern Gila County and 16 years or older.

For more information, call Debbie at 623-337-6776.

Applications for non-profit assistance from casino

Mazatzal Hotel & Casino is giving back to the Rim Country community and is now accepting applications and renewals for the Charity Contribution Funding Program, formerly known as the Unclaimed Jackpot Program.

Eligible organizations must be a 501c3 or other approved classification with charitable causes. Deadline for filing is March 15, 2017. Forms are at Players Club in the casino. Contact Patty Wisner at 928-474-6044, extension 5501 for details.

Banner Payson Hospital seeking volunteers

Banner Payson Medical Center is seeking volunteers to work in the hospital gift shop as well as the information desk. Volunteers typically serve one, four-hour shift per week. To apply or learn more about volunteering, the public can call 928-472-1268.