Cranberry Growers Reply

On behalf Wisconsin cranberry growers, a few comments.

You are right about health benefits of cranberries and I’m glad you shared a favorite family recipe, but I also want to address your comments about Wisconsin growing practices. For those interested in more information, please visit http://wiscran.org/sustainability or view videos at http://www.wiscran.org/sustainability/sustainability-in-action. You can also read a University of Wisconsin Extension report on sustainable cranberry production at http://www.wiscran.org/media/1322/sustainablecranberry_final_web.pdf.

Wisconsin growers embody sustainable farming, committing to research and practices that reduce environmental impact. The majority of our growers work with the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service to create nutrient management plans, and 77 percent hire professional integrated pest management consultants to best manage the biological and ecological considerations of pest control. Additionally, 88 percent of growers use alternative practices to pesticides to manage pests.

As for water, it is the lifeblood of our industry. Responsible use is of utmost importance and while some growers borrow water to flood cranberry beds for harvest, and it is always our goal to return that water in the same or better condition and quality, and studies show this to be the case.

I wanted to make sure this information was put forward for your readers, as we disagree with the environmental statements in the article and urge readers to learn more.

As for organic growers, we have many in Wisconsin and WSCGA represents several. Our growers use different growing practices to meet different consumer preferences and we respect both, without misrepresenting commercial growing practices.

K. Whitlock

Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association

Honesty appreciated

On Jan. 6, we went to Walmart and when we left the store we forgot our Verizon tablet we had used in the photo area.

We just want to give a big “thank you” to the person who was so honest and took it to customer service.

Will Weegens

Naloxone can save a life

The use of Naloxone can save a life. Naloxone, also known as Narcan is an opioid antagonist used in opioid overdoses to counteract the life-threatening depression of the respiratory system. It allows an overdose victim to breathe normally.

Although traditionally administered by emergency response personnel, naloxone can be administered by lay people or the public, making it ideal for treating heroin and other opioids overdoses. The training is simple and use of Naloxone results in a life saved.

Here is what occurs in an opioid overdose. When too much of any opioid, like heroin goes into too many receptors, the respiratory system slows and the person breathes more slowly, then not at all.

Because Naloxone basically knocks the opioids out of the opiate receptors in the brain, the overdose is reversed and the person is able to breathe again.

However, it is a temporary drug that will wear off in 30-90 minutes and the person should be watched for signs of continued overdose. The overdose victim must seek medical assistance or call 911.

Lack of oxygen from opioid overdose may lead to brain injury in as little as four minutes, yet the average EMS response time is 9.4 minutes. Seconds can count during an opioid overdose so it is vital if you have a loved one or friends who use, you need to have a plan in place. Most life-threatening opioid emergencies occur in the home, witnessed by friends or family.

Brand names of Naloxone are Evzio, Narcan injection, Narcan Nasal Spray. They all come with simple, life-saving directions and are easy to administer.

Upon purchase, read and know how to use these devices and keep them readily available.

Some states have a third-party law where a concerned parent, employee or nurse at a school can obtain Naloxone and administer it without facing legal repercussions (known as the good Samaritan act).

If you come in contact with a high-risk individual, you should have this life-saving overdose antidote.

For more information and the availability of Naloxone, go to http://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html.

If you are in need of a referral to a treatment center, call us at 1- 800-431-1754.

Ray Clauson

Denham Springs, La.