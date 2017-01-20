Flu Rising In Rim Country

Every county in Arizona has had confirmed flu cases since the start of the 2016-17 flu season. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, more than 1,000 cases have been confirmed this season.

“Currently, we have seven confirmed cases of the flu in Gila County; five in Northern Gila and two in Southern Gila. The age group for these seven cases goes from a 3-month-old baby up to an 86-year-old. So, right now there is no identified pattern in any age group, which is why I like to tell everyone to get their flu shot,” said Michael O’Driscoll, director of Gila County Health and Emergency Management.

O’Driscoll was also asked about the severe cold a lot of Northern Gila County residents seem to suffering.

“As for the really awful cold, I haven’t heard anything about that and could only speculate that it might be the flu. Having a laboratory test would help in determining if it is the flu or something else,” he said.

How to tell what you have

While each year millions in the U.S. are sickened during flu season, many can’t distinguish between symptoms of the seasonal strain of the flu, a cold and the “stomach flu.” Knowing the difference, and how to properly treat each virus, can speed recovery.

Similar yet different

While cold symptoms come on slowly and are limited to the head and upper respiratory system, flu symptoms affect the whole body and come on quickly.

Telltale signs of the flu are fever and body aches. However, these are also symptoms of stomach flu, which isn’t related to a flu virus at all.

Common viruses that wreak havoc on the digestive system include the norovirus and the rotavirus. Ironically, an immune system weakened by seasonal flu can leave you vulnerable to these so-called stomach flu viruses.

What you need to know

Although high fever and body aches occur with both seasonal flu and viruses that attack the gastrointestinal system, these symptoms are more prevalent and severe in seasonal flu cases, and are accompanied by fatigue and headache. The norovirus and the rotavirus both get the misnomer “stomach flu” from primary symptoms being watery diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and nausea or vomiting. Fever and body aches can also occur but are milder.

No matter what the cause of a fever, it’s best to monitor your temperature. See a health care professional if a fever is too high or lingers for days.

Treatment

For seasonal flu, the homeopathic medicine Oscillococcinum has been clinically shown to shorten both the severity and duration of symptoms. When patients took it within 24 hours of the onset of symptoms, nearly 63 percent showed “clear improvement” or “complete resolution” within 48 hours. The key is to act quickly when symptoms surface, nipping them in the bud in a way that won’t interact with other medications or cause unwanted side effects like drowsiness.

For stomach flu, stop eating solid food for a few hours. This will help settle your stomach. Then stick to foods that are easy to digest, such as toast, gelatin, bananas, rice and chicken, avoiding fatty or spicy options. Stop eating if nausea occurs. Additionally, ibuprofen may upset the stomach, and anti-diarrheal medications may slow down the elimination of the virus. Trust the body’s natural process.

No matter what ails you, Vitamins D and C are important when you are recovering, helping to boost immunity.

Did you know?

What to do if you’re sick

• Stay home and rest.

• Drink non-caffeinated fluids.

• Use acetaminophen or ibuprofen for fever and body aches.

• Wash your hands often.

• Avoid getting close to other people, especially when coughing or sneezing and cover your mouth.

When do you call the doctor?

• A fever above 101° for 3-4 days.

• Extreme dizziness.

• An adult unable to take fluids for 24 hours.

• An infant not drinking so dehydrated they’ve stopped wetting diapers.

• Most people get better just with rest and fluids.

What can the doctor do?

• May start antiviral medicine for people at high risk for complications.

• Decide if you need additional medicines.

• Decide if you need intravenous fluids or hospitalization if you’re having trouble breathing, become confused or incoherent, have a seizure.

• For these problems, take the ill person immediately to an emergency department, or call 911.

More information and tips about the flu can be found at Oscillo.com.