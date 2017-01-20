Fossil Creek Plan Ignores The Most Urgent Problem

The Forest Service is like some crazy uncle at a dinner party: Beloved and endlessly well-intentioned until he climbs up on the table, takes off his shirt and starts talking in tongues.

If you want evidence, look no further than the curious indifference the Forest Service has displayed to the critical problem of rescuing the foolish and the hapless in the bottom of the Fossil Creek Canyon.

The Forest Service has spent some lofty sum of money in the past three years trying to come up with a management plan for Fossil Creek. The need for a plan stemmed from a vital effort to ensure the recreational use of the wildly popular stream doesn’t damage the water quality or wildlife.

Right away, the Forest Service imposed a permit system that cut visitation in half — from about 130,000 to about 60,000. The Forest Service also shut down the road from Strawberry to the canyon bottom, which provided the only safe, easy access from our side of the canyon.

Then the experts retired to their mountaintop to ponder the alternatives for long-term management.

In the meantime, poorly informed, ill-prepared, permit-clutching hikers, swimmers and knuckleheads continued to descend on the creek, one of the most remarkable streams in the Southwest.

Every summer, the mostly volunteer rescuers of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and the paramedics of the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department undertake several hundred rescues. Many of those rescues involve people who set off down the Fossil Springs Trail in ridiculous footgear without enough water for the nine-mile-round-trip hike — which descends 1,500 feet in full sun.

The rescuers have also responded frequently to calls for help at the enormously popular waterfall.

Now, before the Forest Service set out to make things better, each rescue took about 90 minutes and involved a couple of volunteers. They just hopped in a Jeep or quad and drove down the FR708 to the canyon bottom. If they needed to get to the spring at the foot of the Fossil Springs Trail, they could then drive up the old flume road and get within 400 yards of the likely site of the rescue.

So, naturally, the Forest Service shuts down FR708 and the flume road. They actually dismantled a bridge on the flume road and entirely stopped maintaining FR708, which has become all but impassable.

So now the rescues from the Rim Country side take 5-7 hours and involve a dozen rescuers, who must haul the victim up that steep Fossil Springs Trail. This endangers both the victims and the rescuers.

The Pine Fire Department and the search and rescue teams have been sounding the alarm on this topic for the past four years. We’ve attended repeated public hearings where the rescuers made their plea — to a cast of Forest Service officials that seems to change with every hearing. Gila County even offered to maintain FR708 so rescuers could still get quads down to the bottom. Pine Fire has suggested the wording for stern warnings about the Fossil Springs Trail for the permit system.

But the Forest Service has all but ignored their pleas — generally without even a direct answer.

Moreover, the long-delayed, laboriously produced management plan on which the public is now asked to comment contains no solutions at all to this urgent, dangerous problem. The permit system and website appears to offer little hint at the rigors of the Fossil Springs Trail.

The preferred plan does propose barring swimming from the waterfall pool. And it holds out distant hope of one day reopening FR708 to quads, but only if someone comes up with millions of dollars to fix the road to an unrealistic standard. In the meantime, it would continue to deteriorate — making even emergency use impossible.

We hardly know what to say.

The dinner party was going so well, with all the talk about the humpbacked chubs and the crystal clear water and the sacred springs and the vault toilets.

But next thing we know, the Forest Service is standing on the dinner table, ranting about Environmental Impact Statements — and completely ignoring the most urgent problem of all: Keeping people safe.